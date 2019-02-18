End robocalls, Airpod tricks and more: Tech Q&A

Crack Locked iPhones

Q: How come crooks can break into iPhones, and our government says they can't? It seems like something is really wrong here.

A: When an iPhone is iCloud-locked, thieves can’t break into it, right? That’s the whole point of locking your phone in this way – to prevent someone from walking away with your device, cracking your passcode, and stealing all your data. Cyber-criminals use special tricks to work around the iCloud lock, and although Apple and other large entities would prefer we didn’t know about them, you should. Tap or click here to see how crooks break into iCloud through locked phones.

Stop Robocalls for Good

Q: I heard you say on your show that you know how to stop robocalls. Please share! I can’t stand it anymore!

A: The good news is, there's a lot you can do to prevent robocalls. From individual registries to special apps to new and improved smartphone features, you can defend yourself against these insipid, automated calls. The bad news is, none of these tactics is perfect, and I can't guarantee that you'll never receive another robocall again. Chances are, you will still have to contend with an auto-tune-sounding voice sometime in the future, and your only recourse is to hang up. But you can radically cut down the volume of calls, which should be a refreshing start. You may even deflect a lot of scams as well. Tap or click here for seven ways to stop robocalls now.

Get Tech News on Your Schedule

Q: Do you have a tech news podcast? I want to subscribe to it.

A: Why, yes, I do! In less than 15 minutes, you'll be in the know about the most essential daily tech happenings. It’s perfect for your daily commute or daily steps goal. Our research team works each day to put it together. Like all Komando podcasts, you can find them on Apple, Google, Amazon, Spotify, Pandora or wherever you get your podcasts. I also have a dedicated podcast site you might like to visit. Tap or click here for the Tech News Today podcast.

Fix Crappy Wi-Fi

Q: I have slow crappy Wi-Fi. How can I fix all the dead zones?

A: Most of us can't function without Wi-Fi in our homes. With so many remote and virtual services, an absence of Wi-Fi means we can't pay our bills, send emails or retrieve streaming content. Fixing those dead-zones can be complicated because you may not know the source of your hang-up. Is it the router? The provider? Malware? Or is it just the architecture of your home, obstructing the fluency of your signal? Whatever your impediment, a little trial and error can go a long way, and so can some well-tested solutions. Tap or click here for the complete guide to fixing your lousy Wi-Fi.

AirPods and Siri

Q: I bought AirPods. I love them. I am confused about how Siri works on them.

A: I’m glad you like the AirPods. This was a hard transition for many of my listeners, and I don't blame anyone for distrusting these wireless earphones. After all, they're expensive and easy to lose, and many people never had a problem with the cord or mini-jack, so why mess with a good thing? Well, AirPods have been winning over Apple users, and the Bluetooth format has lots of perks that users are learning to appreciate. Still, there's a learning curve, and it's not always obvious how to use specific Apple functions, such as Siri. The vast majority of people will use these buds only to listen to music, but their powers stretch far behind this fundamental purpose. Tap or click here to get the most out of your AirPods.

