John McAfee released after being detained in the Dominican Republic

Millionaire John McAfee has been released after being detained by authorities in the Dominican Republic.

The 73-year-old, who founded the antivirus giant McAfee in 1987, said Wednesday that he was released from detention in the Dominican Republic along with five others.

McAfee’s presidential campaign manager, Rob Benedicto Pacifico Juan Maria Loggia-Ramirez, had tweeted on Tuesday that McAfee had been detained by authorities.

“I last spoke with John as his boat was being boarded. The situation was tense but controlled. Our conversation was cut short by authorities confiscating their phones. The bastards wouldn't even give him a cigarette,” Loggia-Ramirez tweeted.

McAfee and his companions were suspected of traveling on a yacht carrying high-caliber weapons, ammunition and military-style gear, officials said.

The arrest took place while McAfee’s yacht was docked in Puerto Plata, a province on the Dominican Republic’s Atlantic north coast.

“Leaving detention…I was well treated. My superiors were friendly and helpful,” McAfee wrote in a tweet Wednesday, adding “in spite of the helpful circumstances, we've decided to move on.”

This isn't his first run-in with authorities. The antivirus pioneer’s troubles began in 2012 after Belize police stated he was “a person of interest” in connection with the murder of a neighbor, which he denies. McAfee at one time resided in Belize.

Earlier this year, he fled U.S. authorities on his yacht for not paying taxes. “I have not paid taxes for eight years,” he said at the time.

McAfee tweeted a photo earlier in the week where he is holding a gun.

In 2015, McAfee was arrested in Tennessee for DUI and gun charges, according to a report. He was charged with DUI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department cited in the report.

McAfee launched a 2020 presidential campaign in 2018, though he subsequently had to flee the U.S. The platform says in part that “our two party system…fluctuates between two extremes - each extreme annulling any progress made by the opposition in the prior administration.”

But he also says that a big part of the campaign is centered around Cryptocurrency.

“A major focus of the 2020 campaign will be on cryptocurrency. We believe that cryptocurrency offers a unique historical opportunity to the individual – a chance to liberate one’s self, without violence, and to become more free,” according to the campaign’s website.

Fox News contacted McAfee by email on Wednesday but he declined to comment at that time.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.