John McAfee is running from U.S. authorities – and running for President. On a boat.

The founder of cybersecurity company by the same name, Silicon Valley pioneer John McAfee, is on a boat fleeing U.S. authorities. Oh, and he’s trying to run for President too.

The 73-year-old McAfee, who founded McAfee in 1987, said this week that he’s going to run his U.S. presidential campaign from a boat.

“Yes. I am still in the boat and will do so until the election,” McAfee told Fox News in an email Thursday morning.

JOHN MCAFEE POSTS BIZARRE TWEET, SAYS HIS ENEMIES ARE TRYING TO KILL HIM

He provided more details in a Twitter video where he discussed the strategy, via a remote link, with his campaign manager Rob Loggia.

“We have thousands of volunteers. Rob and one of our other volunteers are creating masks of my face, which are going to be given to thousands of people in two different groups,” McAfee said in a video posted on Jan. 22nd.

“First, our road warriors. Who, once a month, are going to appear in parks, street corners, restaurants all around America while I speak through loudspeakers through them,” he said.

“Group two are people who will be going to conferences doing keynotes and debates,” he added.

Loggia further described how this is done in Asia, a strategy the campaign is replicating. “Where you send a representative to a conference or a meeting or even a party and they go as you. They’ve got a mask or an iPad strapped to their head, depending on how sophisticated the service you buy. And you can interact via a Skype link,” Loggia said.

Addressing problems with the IRS

McAfee, who is presently on a boat fleeing U.S. authorities, explained in a video posted to Twitter that he has not paid taxes in some time.

“I have not paid taxes for eight years. I have not filed returns. Every year I tell the IRS ‘I am not filing a return, I have no intention of doing so, come and find me.’"

He continued: “Today, January 22, the IRS has convened a grand jury in the state of Tennessee. To charge myself, my wife, four of my campaign workers, with unspecified IRS crimes. They want to silence me, I will not allow that,” he said.

McAfee said he will continue to do a “livecast” of his “evasion of U.S. authorities.”

Fox News has contacted the IRS in attempt to verify the grand jury but has yet to hear back.

McAfee, who started his career at NASA, also weighed in on cryptocurrencies, stating that they will at some point, "come head to head with governments," adding that "governments will no longer be able to collect income taxes" and that governments would have to "shrink and find new means."

"We will at some point be at war. We are today at war," he added.

HERE'S HOW TO BLOCK ROBOCALLS ON IPHONE AND ANDROID

Why he’s running for president

McAfee, who has had his share of legal problems, told Fox News why he’s running for President, saying that he wants to run on a platform of being free from the government.

“My campaign platform contains one item: how do we free ourselves from a government that no longer serves us, but instead has become our master – controlling our every action, down to the detail of what we may or may not put into our bodies and minds,” he said in the email.

“Our two party system created a voting process which is an illusion, and a government that fluctuates between two extremes – each extreme annulling any progress made by the opposition in the prior administration. It is a government that has gone insane. While we carry the burden of this government we are not free.

"So do not ask me about immigration, foreign relations, education etc. I have no idea. Those claiming that they do are lying to themselves, or if not, they are purposely lying to you. We must first be free. Freedom for The People is my only goal,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McAfee was arrested in 2012 for unlicensed drug manufacturing and possession of an unlicensed weapon in Belize. He was also listed as a "person of interest" in connection with the murder of American expatriate Gregory Faull, among several other issues with the law.