How to use Gmail's email layouts feature

Only Google Workspace editions have the email feature

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
Some Gmail users are now able to customize the layouts of their emails. 

The option is currently only available on the web for Google Workspace editions and it was first announced in a blog post this past summer.

People can pick predetermined layouts, add logos and control formatting, including colors, fonts and images. 

In order to set up templates, users should hit compose and find the layouts button in the row of icons next to the Send button. 

GMAIL ADDING PACKAGE TRACKING FEATURE AHEAD OF HOLIDAY SHOPPING SEASON

Smartphone screen is seen with logo of Gmail app.

Smartphone screen is seen with logo of Gmail app. (Fabian Sommer/picture alliance via Getty Images)

From there, a layout gallery will open. 

Select a thumbnail to view a preview of the layout on the righthand side. 

Once a layout is selected, pick "Default styling" to customize the template. 

Users can select from a predefined set of email templates, which include images, text elements and buttons.

Users can select from a predefined set of email templates, which include images, text elements and buttons. (Google)

In Footer details, users can enter a name and address and Links lets users add URLs.

HOW TO SCORE THE BEST DEALS THIS BLACK FRIDAY, CYBER MONDAY

Make sure to save the changes to confirm the modifications and then select "Insert" to add the layout to the email

Once there, users can change the image and potentially remove sections of the template.

A view of a Google Gmail interface on a laptop, Jan. 14, 2020.

A view of a Google Gmail interface on a laptop, Jan. 14, 2020. (Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images)

Click on the layouts button again to start over.

Google has been rolling out new features for Gmail – including a package-tracking feature ahead of the holidays.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This feature was introduced at the same time as the multi-send feature.

For regular users, Popular Science recommends plug-ins, like CloudHQ and Stripo – although they're not free. 

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 