TECH
Published

How to score the best deals this Black Friday, Cyber Monday

Shopping for deals is made easier by price-tracking tools

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
With November on the horizon, companies are already advertising ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Black Friday always falls the day after Thanksgiving, and refers to 24 hours of deals at brick-and-mortar stores, while Cyber Monday is the day for discounted online shopping. 

This year, the massive retail sales days fall on Nov. 25 and Nov. 28, respectively.

While most brands don't advertise for sales until shortly before Black Friday, some are beginning as early as this month. 

Packages move along a conveyor at an Amazon fulfillment center on Cyber Monday in Robbinsville, N.J., Nov. 29, 2021. 

Packages move along a conveyor at an Amazon fulfillment center on Cyber Monday in Robbinsville, N.J., Nov. 29, 2021.  (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

To ensure shoppers are getting the most bang for their buck, and to be among the first to discover falling prices on coveted products, price-tracking tools can be very useful

Honey is a popular browser extension that has long been promoted by YouTubers. 

The free tracker will alert customers when it finds a deal.

It will also offer promotion codes that can be applied at checkout. 

Shoppers on multiple levels at Tysons Corner Mall Black Friday in Tysons Corner, Va. 

Shoppers on multiple levels at Tysons Corner Mall Black Friday in Tysons Corner, Va.  (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Honey has partnered with Amazon, Best Buy and other prominent retailers, and it has a feature that automatically adds frequently viewed items to a "Smart Droplist." 

For Amazon lovers, CamelCamelCamel sends an email once a product on Amazon reaches a desired or lower price. 

SlickDeals allows people to browse coupons and creates deal alerts based on keywords.

Both iPhone and Android users can download the ShopSavvy app, which supports both online and physical stores. It also offers cashback for selected retailers.

Scanlife lets people look at an item in a particular region, and Visualping also includes price-drop alerts, allowing users to monitor any website. 

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 