Gmail adding package tracking feature ahead of holiday shopping season

The holiday season is approaching and Gmail aims to help U.S. shoppers with new tracking features.

Google said users can see a "simple" view of packing and tracking delivery information in their inbox.

For orders with tracking numbers, Gmail will display the delivery status in the inbox view list and in a summary card at the top of individual emails.

Package tracking will be available across most major U.S. shipping carriers, providing details including estimated arrival data and status.

People can opt in to receive tracking updates from their inbox or in Gmail settings.

Gmail will automatically look up order status using tracking numbers and surface them in the inbox.

Users can opt out at any time through settings.

The changes, Google said, are to help people save time.

"We also know how it feels to be waiting on a package, only to discover that it was delayed. In the coming months, Gmail will help eliminate some of that surprise. It’ll proactively show a delay label and bring the email to the top of your inbox so you don’t miss a beat (or a package)," Google said, noting that there would be new features to come in Gmail.