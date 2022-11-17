Google Maps rolls out new features: Here's what to know

Google Maps has announced new features in time for the holiday season.

In a blog post, the search engine giant said Thursday that its Live View feature would roll out in London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, San Francisco and Tokyo.

Live View lets users explore their surroundings with the help of AI, including billions of Street View images and augmented reality.

People can see places that aren't in their immediate view as well as key information, including business hours, how busy a store is, what its price range is and if it is rated highly by the Google Maps community.

It is available on Android and Apple's iOS.

In addition. Google has made it easier for electric vehicle users to find the best charging stations for their cars.

"Search for 'EV charging stations'' and select the ‘fast charge’ filter – you’ll see stations with chargers 50kW or higher so you can charge up faster. You can also filter for stations that offer your EV’s plug type in more countries so you only see stations with plugs that are compatible with your car," Google explained.

Both of those abilities are live now on Android and iOS in countries where EV charging stations are available.

Lastly, Google's "Accessible Places" setting is now available worldwide on Android and iOS.

After turning the function on, users will see a wheelchair icon in the business profile if it has a wheelchair-accessible entrance.

Entrances without a wheelchair-accessible entrance will have the same icon with a strike through it.

People can also see if the place has accessible seating, restrooms and parking.

Google said that Accessible Places could also be useful to those who want to avoid stairs.

"With even more intuitive, sustainable and accessible ways to explore and navigate, Google Maps can help you make the most of your holidays so you can focus on the festivities," it said.