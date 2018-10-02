Personal Tech

Gifts for the tired traveler
Like it or not, the holidays seem to ineluctably entail travel—and the headaches that accompany trips to see family and friends. So while you're considering gifts for those not-so-near yet dear, there are several gadgets we've tested over the past year that we've found can ease the travails of the road warrior in your family.
Now that your taxes are done (they are, aren't they), you can start thinking about that summer vacation. And then start worrying about who's going to watch your home while you're away. A growing array of high-tech options lets you do it yourself. Log in online and you can get live video feeds from all over your home, text alerts when anything moves, and even adjust the thermostat that you forgot to program before you left.