Fox News AI Newsletter: iPhone 16, Apple's bold move into AI

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Apple’s bold move into AI: New iPhone 16, AirPods and watches

- OpenAI co-founder raises $1B for startup with single goal: safe superintelligence

- US indictments reveal AI use in Russia disinformation campaign targeting 2024 election

Apple’s bold move into AI: New iPhone 16, AirPods and watches

Apple event logo (Apple) (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

APPLE’S BIG REVEAL: With slightly larger, slimmer bezels and a new camera system, these devices are designed to attract both casual and professional users alike.

1 GOAL, 1 PRODUCT: A new tech startup co-founded by OpenAI’s former chief scientist Ilya Sutskever has raised $1 billion in cash to help fund the development of a safe artificial intelligence system, the startup said last week.

Garland-Wray

FBI Director Christopher Wray, right, speaks during a meeting of the Justice Department's Election Threats Task Force at the Department of Justice, on  Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, in Washington, as Attorney General Merrick Garland, left, looks on.  (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

MIXED MESSAGE: Experts say the Kremlin could include artificial intelligence in efforts to manipulate November's presidential elections through influence schemes. 

NO MORE CHORES: Chinese startup Astribot has officially launched its latest creation, the S1 humanoid robot, in a video that showcases its impressive range of household capabilities. The S1 can be seen making waffles, feeding a cat, serving tea and even shooting hoops. This launch follows the robot's initial reveal in April, where only the upper half was shown, leaving many curious about its complete design.

Chinese robo-helper can clean, cook, even shoot hoops

S1 humanoid robot (Astribot) (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.

