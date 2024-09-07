Chinese robo-helper can clean, cook, even shoot hoops

Chinese startup Astribot has officially launched its latest creation, the S1 humanoid robot, in a video that showcases its impressive range of household capabilities. The S1 can be seen making waffles, feeding a cat, serving tea and even shooting hoops. This launch follows the robot's initial reveal in April, where only the upper half was shown, leaving many curious about its complete design.

GET SECURITY ALERTS, EXPERT TIPS - SIGN UP FOR KURT’S NEWSLETTER - THE CYBERGUY REPORT HERE

A unique design for domestic tasks

Unlike many humanoid robots that focus on bipedal movement for industrial applications, the S1 is designed for domestic tasks. It features a wheeled base and a single flexible "leg" that bends at the knee, opting for a more reliable and straightforward setup. The robot is not solely battery-operated, as it is shown connected to a power source in the video.

6-WHEELED ROBOT THAT CHECKS OUT DANGEROUS SITUATIONS SO HUMANS DON'T HAVE TO

The humanoid robot's specifications

The S1 has a top speed of approximately 22.4 feet per second. Each arm has seven degrees of freedom and can handle payloads of up to 22 pounds. Instead of a traditional humanoid hand, the S1 is equipped with a dual-digit gripper that allows it to perform a variety of complex tasks. The AI-driven capabilities of the S1 enable it to learn and adapt, making it proficient in chores such as vacuuming, martial arts instruction and even remote play with pets using virtual reality goggles.

HOW TO REMOVE YOUR PRIVATE DATA FROM THE INTERNET

YOUR NEXT TAKEOUT BURGER COULD ARRIVE AT YOUR DOORSTEP VIA ROBOT DELIVERY

Specific tasks and capabilities of the Astribot S1

The Astribot S1 humanoid robot is designed to excel in various domestic tasks, showcasing its versatility and advanced AI-driven capabilities. Here are some of its specific tasks and capabilities.

DON'T HAVE ANYONE TO PLAY PING-PONG WITH? NO PROBLEM WITH THIS CREEPY COMPETITIVE ROBOT

Household chores

Cooking: The S1 effortlessly prepares waffles, carefully managing each step, from pouring the batter to flipping the waffle with a seamless wrist rotation. It even scoops out the waffle when it's finished cooking and places it on a plate.

Preparing tea: It also excels at making kung fu tea and handling different tools and materials with varying sensitivities. The robot adapts its grip and force on the fly, preventing damage to delicate items like fragile ceramic cups while maintaining control over sturdier ones such as heavier metal kettles.

Cleaning: It is proficient in vacuuming and other cleaning tasks, ensuring a tidy living space.

Pet care: The robot can feed pets, such as cats, and engage in remote play using virtual reality goggles.

Recreational activities

Sports: The S1 can shoot hoops, showcasing its dexterity and coordination. It is also capable of practicing Wing Chun martial arts, highlighting its agility and ability to manage complex sequences of motion.

Music: The S1 also performs complex musical pieces, such as playing the yangqin, a traditional Chinese hammered dulcimer. This task requires precise control of the striking instruments and the ability to adjust based on the instrument’s feedback, showcasing the robot’s advanced sensory integration.

Demonstrations and learning potential

The launch video claims that all footage is genuine and recorded at normal speed, with no teleoperation involved. While the S1's capabilities are impressive, the company has yet to provide detailed information about the hardware specifications or the AI learning methods used to train the robot. We reached out to Astribot for this information but did not hear back by our deadline.

Commercial release and real-world testing

While the demonstration of the robot's capabilities is impressive, it is important to note that the video showcases carefully selected tasks performed in controlled environments. The real-world performance and adaptability of the S1 remain to be tested, raising questions about how well it will function in everyday situations.

SUBSCRIBE TO KURT’S YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR QUICK VIDEO TIPS ON HOW TO WORK ALL OF YOUR TECH DEVICES

Kurt's key takeaways

With its unique design and impressive range of skills, the Astribot S1 really shows how AI-powered assistants could become a big part of our everyday lives. As we look forward to more updates from Astribot, it's clear that the S1 is setting a new benchmark in the competition for versatile and capable household robots.

After learning about the Astribot S1 and its impressive capabilities, would you consider having a robot like this in your home to assist with daily tasks? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact .

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter .

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you'd like us to cover .

Follow Kurt on his social channels:

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

New from Kurt:

Copyright 2024 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.