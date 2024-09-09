Apple’s bold move into AI: New iPhone 16, AirPods and watches

Apple Inc. held its most significant event of the year today, where the tech giant unveiled its latest iPhone 16, Apple Watch 10 and AirPods lineup and previewed its new artificial intelligence platform, Apple Intelligence. This early Sept. 9 launch comes just ahead of other major global events, allowing Apple to seize the spotlight before the U.S. presidential debate and an important decision from the European Commission about a $14 billion tax dispute with Ireland.

The iPhone 16 lineup

I've been at and reported on nearly every Apple launch since the iPod, and this is something entirely new in direction. The iPhone 16 series was the star of the show, featuring four new models: the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max. While the standard models will see minor upgrades in processor speed and memory, the Pro models promise more significant improvements.

iPhone gets bigger screen, thinner bezels, new cameras

With slightly larger, slimmer bezels and a new camera system, these devices are designed to attract both casual and professional users alike.

Notably, Apple is introducing a new touch-sensitive button on the Pro models for capturing photos and video, mimicking a DSLR camera’s shutter. This feature is expected to become a standout selling point for the Pro devices, alongside their enhanced AI capabilities, supported by 8 GB of memory and a faster neural engine optimized for Apple Intelligence.

Apple Intelligence: The AI push

At the heart of Monday’s event was Apple’s growing AI strategy. Apple Intelligence, which will power updates across devices, is poised to transform how users interact with their gadgets. While it’s still early days for this platform, its initial focus will be on streamlining notifications and summarizing messages. However, many features won’t fully launch until next year, highlighting the ongoing development of this AI ecosystem.

The "It’s Glowtime" theme for the event hints at a major redesign of Siri, which will be central to Apple’s AI experience. Despite its slow start, Apple Intelligence is a pivotal step in the company’s efforts to keep pace with competitors in the artificial intelligence race.

The iPhone 16 and its features

The launch of the iPhone 16 integrates advanced features like Apple Intelligence, which is designed to enhance the user experience while prioritizing privacy.

Performance: With its A18 chip, the iPhone 16 delivers remarkable performance, offering up to 60% faster processing compared to its predecessor, the A16 Bionic. This chip not only improves speed but also enhances battery life, allowing for up to 27 hours of video playback on the iPhone 16 Plus.

Camera innovations: The camera system has also received a substantial upgrade, featuring a 48MP Fusion camera capable of capturing stunning images with improved low-light performance. The new ultra-wide camera allows for expansive shots and intricate macro photography, making it easier than ever to capture every detail.

Action Button: The introduction of the Action button provides users with quick access to their favorite features, streamlining everyday tasks.

Focus on user privacy: Apple ensures that personal data is processed on-device, safeguarding user information from unauthorized access.

Availability and pricing: The iPhone 16 is available in five vibrant colors, starting at $799, and will be available for pre-order on Sept. 13, with official release on Sept. 20.

Key features of the iPhone 16 Pro

The iPhone 16 Pro is designed to also integrate seamlessly with Apple Intelligence. Here are some of the standout features:

Design and display: The iPhone 16 Pro features a Grade 5 titanium design, available in four colors: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium and the new Desert Titanium. It features the thinnest borders yet, providing a larger 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display that enhances visual engagement.

Camera innovations: Equipped with a new 48MP Ultra Wide camera and advanced Camera Control, users can capture stunning photos and videos, including 4K 120 fps Dolby Vision. The phone's four studio-quality microphones and innovative audio features elevate recording quality, making it ideal for content creators.

Performance: Powered by the A18 Pro chip, the iPhone 16 Pro delivers unparalleled performance with a faster Neural Engine and improved graphics capabilities, allowing for enhanced gaming experiences and efficient multitasking.

Battery life: The device offers a significant increase in battery life, with up to 33 hours of video playback on the Pro Max model, thanks to optimized internal design and energy-efficient processing.

Privacy and accessibility: Apple Intelligence emphasizes user privacy through on-device processing and Private Cloud Compute, ensuring that personal data remains secure. New accessibility features, such as Eye Tracking and Music Haptics, make the iPhone 16 Pro more inclusive than ever.

Pre-order and availability: Pre-orders for the iPhone 16 Pro begin on Sept. 13, with availability starting Sept. 20, starting at a price of $999 or $41.62 per month for 24 months.

AirPods new enhanced audio and hearing health innovations

Apple has unveiled significant updates to its AirPods lineup, introducing new models and innovative features. Apple introduced two new AirPods 4 models, both featuring a refined open-ear design: AirPods 4 (standard model), priced at $129, and AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation, priced at $179.

These new models represent Apple's most advanced and comfortable open-ear design to date. Powered by the H2 chip, they offer improved sound quality and new features like Adaptive Audio and Conversation Awareness.

Apple also introduced the AirPods Max, which received a refresh with five new colors, including midnight, starlight, blue, purple and orange. The refresh also included USB-C charging capability for increased convenience.

The new AirPods 4 and updated AirPods Max are available for pre-order starting today, with in-store availability beginning Sept. 20.

Revolutionary hearing health features for AirPods Pro 2

Apple announced groundbreaking hearing health capabilities coming to AirPods Pro 2 this fall. It includes hearing protection, which actively reduces loud, intermittent noises to prevent hearing damage, and a hearing test, which is a scientifically validated test conducted through AirPods Pro 2. Also, the AirPods Pro 2 is upgraded with clinical-grade, over-the-counter hearing aid functionality for mild to moderate hearing loss. These features will be available as a free software update in over 100 countries and regions, marking a significant step in Apple's commitment to hearing health.

Apple Watch Series 10 marks a decade of wearable innovation

For the first time in two years, all Apple Watch models will receive updates, including a new entry-level Apple Watch SE, the flagship Series 10 and the Ultra 2.

The Apple Watch Series 10, available for pre-order starting Sept. 20 at a price of $399, introduces several innovative features and enhancements. It is the thinnest model yet, boasting the largest display in the Apple Watch lineup, with a wide-angle OLED screen that is brighter and easier to read from different angles.

Key health features include new sleep apnea notifications, advanced heart rate monitoring and the ability to track various fitness activities with precision. The watch also includes new sensors for water temperature and depth, making it suitable for aquatic activities. Fast charging capabilities allow for 80% battery in just 30 minutes.

The Series 10 is available in various finishes, including Jet Black aluminum and polished titanium options, and is designed with sustainability in mind, utilizing recycled materials. It also offers enhanced connectivity features, allowing you to stay connected without needing your iPhone nearby.

The new Apple Watch Ultra 2

Meanwhile, the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 features a sleek black titanium case. The 49mm black titanium case is designed to withstand the harshest environments and is certified to the EN13319 standard for diving accessories. With a display brightness of 3000 nits, it boasts the brightest Apple display ever, along with WR100 water resistance and IP6X dust resistance. The customizable Action button offers precise control over your workouts, allowing you to start a session, mark a segment or move to the next interval with ease.

No matter where you are, the Ultra 2 ensures you won’t have to worry about battery life. It’s built to perform at peak conditions for longer, supporting up to 36 hours of normal use, 72 hours in Low Power Mode and up to 17 hours of outdoor workouts in Low Power Mode.

More to come in October and beyond

Though the spotlight was on the iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch, other products are in the pipeline. Apple is working on transitioning its Mac lineup to M4 chips, with updates to the MacBook Pro, Mac mini and iMac likely scheduled for a later event this fall. A new version of the iPhone SE, an upgraded AirTag and refreshed iPads are also in development with their own launches expected next year.

Kurt's key takeaways

This event comes at a crucial time for Apple, as the company seeks to rebound from its longest sales slump in decades. With roughly 60% of Apple’s revenue tied to its device ecosystem, this latest lineup of products will not only drive sales but also encourage more spending on services, a key growth area for the company.

By introducing new AI-driven features and updates across its flagship products, Apple is positioning itself for the next era of tech innovation. The question remains whether Apple Intelligence will live up to the hype and how quickly the company can deliver on its promises. For now, all eyes are on Cupertino as Apple takes another step into the future of artificial intelligence.

