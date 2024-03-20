Fox News AI Newsletter: Inside Google's bungled Gemini rollout

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Former Google employee: How a ‘code red’ meeting and ChatGPT led execs to take 'shortcuts' in Gemini AI launch

- Apple, Google in talks for Gemini to power iPhone AI features: report

- LSU star Angel Reese calls out 'crazy and weird' AI-generated photos of herself

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: Google abandoned "fairness" and took major "shortcuts" to launch the Gemini artificial intelligence chatbot despite internal concerns, according to a former high-level employee.

IN THE WORKS: Apple is in talks with Google to use its new Gemini artificial intelligence models to power the AI features for iPhones after previously discussing the prospect with ChatGPT maker OpenAI, according to a new report.

'CRAZY AND WEIRD': LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese took to social media Monday to call out those allegedly creating AI-generated photos of the college basketball player.

LAWN BEAST: Imagine a future where the hum of lawn mowers and the rustle of leaves being raked are sounds of the past, replaced by quiet and efficient robots. With the invention of Electric Sheep Robotics’ Verdie, the era of back-breaking yard work and coordinating with landscaping services could be over. This AI-powered bot doesn’t just trim the edges; it’s a whiz with power tools and a master at blowing away debris.

BEST USE: The U.S. State Department this week will convene the first meeting of signatories to an artificial intelligence agreement, focusing on military applications as the first item of international interest.

COME TOGETHER: More than 50 members of the United Nations have joined the U.S. in pursuing a draft resolution to establish artificial intelligence safety guidelines.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.