Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Artificial Intelligence Newsletter

Fox News AI Newsletter: Inside Google's bungled Gemini rollout

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Google 'missed the mark' with 'inaccurate' AI-generated historical images Video

Google 'missed the mark' with 'inaccurate' AI-generated historical images

'Seen and Unseen': Fox News' Raymond Arroyo has the latest on President Biden’s dog Commander and the controversy surrounding Google's A.I.-generated historical images on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Former Google employee: How a ‘code red’ meeting and ChatGPT led execs to take 'shortcuts' in Gemini AI launch
- Apple, Google in talks for Gemini to power iPhone AI features: report
- LSU star Angel Reese calls out 'crazy and weird' AI-generated photos of herself

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: Google abandoned "fairness" and took major "shortcuts" to launch the Gemini artificial intelligence chatbot despite internal concerns, according to a former high-level employee.

IN THE WORKS: Apple is in talks with Google to use its new Gemini artificial intelligence models to power the AI features for iPhones after previously discussing the prospect with ChatGPT maker OpenAI, according to a new report.

'CRAZY AND WEIRD': LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese took to social media Monday to call out those allegedly creating AI-generated photos of the college basketball player.

Angel Reese stares on court

Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers looks on against the Tennessee Lady Vols in the first quarter at Thompson-Boling Arena on February 25, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee.  (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

LAWN BEAST:  Imagine a future where the hum of lawn mowers and the rustle of leaves being raked are sounds of the past, replaced by quiet and efficient robots. With the invention of Electric Sheep Robotics’ Verdie, the era of back-breaking yard work and coordinating with landscaping services could be over. This AI-powered bot doesn’t just trim the edges; it’s a whiz with power tools and a master at blowing away debris.

AI robot that can trim, edge, blow your lawn for you

AI-powered Verdie landscaping robot. (Electric Sheep Robotics)

BEST USE: The U.S. State Department this week will convene the first meeting of signatories to an artificial intelligence agreement, focusing on military applications as the first item of international interest.

A simulation exercise from the Air Force Research Laboratory. (Air Force Research Laboratory )

COME TOGETHER: More than 50 members of the United Nations have joined the U.S. in pursuing a draft resolution to establish artificial intelligence safety guidelines. 

Subscribe now to get the Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter in your inbox.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter
LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First
Fox News Opinion
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News
Fox Business
Fox Weather
Fox Sports
Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.

This article was written by Fox News staff.