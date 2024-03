Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese took to social media Monday to call out those allegedly creating AI-generated photos of the college basketball player.

Reese posted the concerning message on X but did not discuss the nature of the alleged photos.

"Creating fake AI pictures of me is crazy and weird AF," she wrote in one post.

"Like I know im fine & seem to have an appeal to some but im literally 21 and yall doing this bs when I would neverrrrrr," she said in a second post.

Reese is not the first high-profile person to be subjected to AI-generated photos.

Earlier this year, X blocked Taylor Swift searches after sexually explicit AI-generated images of the international pop star were circulating on the social media network.

The platform reportedly suspended at least one account associated with the images and later appeared to respond to the criticism with a post from its safety team that notified users that posting "non-consensual nudity (NCN) images is strictly prohibited on X, and we have a zero-tolerance policy towards such content."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the issue "alarming" and urged Congress to take "legislative action."

The alleged photos of Reese come as LSU seeks a second straight national championship.

The No. 3-seeded Tigers open the tournament against Rice Friday at 4 pm. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.