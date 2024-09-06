Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Artificial Intelligence Newsletter

Fox News AI Newsletter: AI version of dead actor

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Actor Ian Holm

Ian Holm played Bernard Samson in the "Game, Set and Match" trilogy, seen here on the Mexico set, Nov. 19, 1986, in Tenochtitlan, Mexico. (Paul Harris/Getty Images)

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- ‘Alien: Romulus’ director defends AI version of dead actor’s likeness after fan backlash
- Nvidia is 'one of best companies ever' to adapt with market landscape: Adam Kobeissi
- Buy Nvidia between $95 and $104: D.R. Barton

Yaphet Kotto, Sigourney Weaver, Ian Holm in a scene from Alien

Yaphet Kotto, Sigourney Weaver and Ian Holm, right, appear in "Alien." (Robert Penn/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock)

'ALIEN' RESURRECTION: Fans of the "Alien" franchise had a few concerns about the appearance of beloved actor Ian Holm brought back to life by artificial intelligence.

CHANGING MARKET: Kobeissi Letter editor-in-chief Adam Kobeissi said to expect volatility with AI-focused Nvidia's stock, and that the dips are buying opportunities, on FOX Business' "Making Money."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and progressives are taking issue with what they see as Nvidia's outsized influence in the AI chip market.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and progressives are taking issue with what they see as Nvidia's outsized influence in the AI chip market. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

WHEN TO BUY: Woodshaw Financial Group principal D.R. Barton analyzes Nvidia and reveals when he would buy the stock on FOX Business' "Varney & Co."

NOT DONE YET: Rob Luna Wealth Academy founder Rob Luna discussed what's behind Nvidia's stock plunge on FOX Business' "Making Money."

Nvidia processor AI

Nvidia logo displayed on a phone screen and microchip and are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on July 19, 2023. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Subscribe now to get the Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter in your inbox.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter
LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First
Fox News Opinion
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News
Fox Business
Fox Weather
Fox Sports
Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.

This article was written by Fox News staff.