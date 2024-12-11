Fox News AI Newsletter: AI app helps you turn anything into LEGO models

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

- Get ready to build your own Lego masterpieces with this new tech

- OpenAI releases text-to-video AI model Sora to certain ChatGPT users

- The AI-powered grandma taking on scammers

BUILD LEGO CREATIONS : This innovative app is here to make custom Lego creation fun and accessible for everyone, whether you’re a seasoned builder or just getting started. By using advanced artificial intelligence and mobile scanning technology, Brick My World opens up a world of creative possibilities.

'OUR HOLIDAY GIFT': OpenAI released its text-to-video artificial intelligence model, Sora, this week after the completion of its testing phase.

GRANNY FIGHTS BACK: Daisy is an artificial intelligence-powered grandma developed by Virgin Media O2 to interact with scammers. When a scam call comes in, Daisy automatically answers and engages the caller in conversation, wasting their time.

'I GOTTA FEELING': [will.i.am doesn’t think true artists should worry about artificial intelligence. The Black Eyed Peas singer does think people not involved in the creative process in the music industry are the ones who should worry about AI taking away their jobs.

