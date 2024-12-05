Get ready to build your own Lego masterpieces with this new tech

Imagine being able to turn any object into a Lego masterpiece with just your phone.

Sounds cool, right?

Well, that’s exactly what Brick My World offers.

This innovative app is here to make custom Lego creation fun and accessible for everyone, whether you’re a seasoned builder or just getting started. By using advanced artificial intelligence and mobile scanning technology, Brick My World opens up a world of creative possibilities.

GET SECURITY ALERTS, EXPERT TIPS — SIGN UP FOR KURT’S NEWSLETTER — THE CYBERGUY REPORT HERE

From scan to creation: The effortless Lego building process

The process of creating Lego models with Brick My World is pretty simple. First, you snap a photo of any object using your Android or iPhone. Next, you will brick it, as they call it, with the app transforming the scan into a Lego model. Finally, you can build it by following the detailed instructions generated by the app, bringing your creation to life.

Gone are the days when advanced 3D modeling skills were necessary or when building custom models required painstaking manual design. Brick My World makes custom Lego creation accessible to everyone, regardless of your technical expertise.

A WHOPPING 342,817 LEGO TECHNIC PIECES ARE USED TO BUILD A SPORTS CAR

The technology behind the magic

Brick My World combines several cutting-edge technologies:

Mobile scanning: Utilizes ARCore (Android) and ARKit (iOS) for precise object capture.

Photogrammetry: Creates detailed 3D models from 2D scans.

Voxelization: Converts 3D models into brick-compatible structures.

AI optimization: Refines the model for accuracy and structural integrity.

KURT’S BEST NEW HOLIDAY DEALS

LEGO-LIKE CONSTRUCTION BLOCKS MADE FROM PLASTIC WASTE CAN STAND UP TO NATURE'S FURY

Endless possibilities

With Brick My World , your creativity knows no bounds. Create a scale model of your house, immortalize your pet in bricks or craft unique souvenirs from your travels. The app handles models of various sizes, from small objects using 500-1,000 bricks to larger creations requiring several thousand pieces.

WOULD YOU WANT TO CHAT WITH THIS CREEPY-LOOKING LEGO HEAD POWERED BY AI?

Sourcing your bricks

Worried about finding the right pieces? Brick My World has partnered with BrickOwl, an independent Lego marketplace. The app generates a detailed parts list, allowing you to easily source the bricks you need for your custom creation.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

The team behind the innovation

Brick My World is the brainchild of a diverse team of Lego enthusiasts and tech innovators. Their combined expertise in software development, AI engineering and UX design has resulted in this revolutionary app.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The team has ambitious plans for the future, including adding support for non-traditional bricks (plates, slopes, transparent pieces), incorporating wheels and other specialized elements, and expanding the app's capabilities based on user feedback and technological advancements.

The Brick My World Kickstarter campaign

Throughout the Kickstarter campaign , supporters are being offered exclusive early-bird pricing for lifetime access to the premium version of the app, allowing them to be among the first to experience this groundbreaking tool. The funds raised will be instrumental in further developing the app's features and expanding its capabilities, including the addition of non-traditional bricks and enhanced design options.

The overwhelming support from backers demonstrates a collective desire to make custom Lego creation accessible to all. As Brick My World moves forward, the team is committed to delivering on its promises and pushing the boundaries of what can be achieved in the world of Lego building. Stay tuned for updates on new features and enhancements as they continue to innovate and inspire creativity in builders everywhere.

SUBSCRIBE TO KURT’S YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR QUICK VIDEO TIPS ON HOW TO WORK ALL OF YOUR TECH DEVICES

Kurt's key takeaways

By making the design process accessible to everyone, Brick My World opens up new possibilities for creativity and expression through Lego. Whether you're a seasoned builder or new to the world of bricks, this app promises to bring your ideas to life in a way that's both fun and rewarding.

What unique objects would you love to see transformed into Lego creations using the Brick My World app? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you'd like us to cover .

Follow Kurt on his social channels:

Answers to the most-asked CyberGuy questions:

New from Kurt:

Copyright 2024 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.