Ex-Google researcher says stopping leaks now company's top priority, engineer had nasty message for leakers

A former senior Google employee who resigned in protest over the company's plan for a censored search engine in China has said that despite the numerous controversies surrounding the tech giant, preventing leaks is now the "number one priority" of its leadership.

Jack Poulson, a former researcher, cited an unnamed senior engineer taking the microphone at an all-hands meeting to yell "F--- you leakers" at his colleagues as an example of Google's anti-leak culture in comments reported Saturday by the Times of London.

The company has come under fire from its own employees in a range of ways this year, from a massive walkout of 17,000 workers worldwide over unequal pay and race or gender-based discrimination to letters protesting its Chinese search engine project, known as Dragonfly, and work the company has done for the U.S. military.

He said, according to The Times: "The narrative is that leaking is bad and that the number one priority is to prevent any leaks."

Poulson left Google in September over Dragonfly.

Fox News reached out to Google for comment on Poulson's statement.

According to Business Insider, a lawsuit filed against the company in late 2016 alleged that employees had to sign a confidentiality agreement that prevented them from talking to lawyers about what goes on at Google and described an internal program called "stopleaks," whereby employees were encouraged to report the leaks of other colleagues.

The tech behemoth reportedly tightened security even more after a video was leaked that showed employees lamenting the election of President Trump.