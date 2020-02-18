Elon Musk takes shot at Bill Gates, cites 'underwhelming' conversations

Following an interview where Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates revealed that he purchased a new Porsche and gave credit to Elon Musk's Tesla for pushing the car industry to go electric, Musk took a shot at the world's richest man, saying his conversations with him have been "underwhelming."

"My conversations with Gates have been underwhelming [to be honest]," Musk said in response to a tweet from a Tesla enthusiast.

During the interview with YouTube influencer Marques Brownlee, Gates, whose net worth tops $100 billion, said that Tesla had "helped drive" the car industry in its efforts to reducing emissions to curb climate change. However, he also said consumers need to overcome issues such as range anxiety and time to recharge.

Range anxiety is the fear that an electric car will run out of power before a destination or charging point is reached

Gates revealed during the interview that he recently purchased an electric Porsche Taycan, with the Turbo S model starting at $185,000. “I have to say, it’s a premium price car but it is very, very cool,” Gates added. “That’s my first electric car and I’m enjoying it a lot.”

According to a review from CarAndDriver, the Taycan Turbo S had a similar range to Tesla's Model S Performance, at 209 miles and 222 miles, respectively.

Musk, 48, has made a habit of tweeting controversial statements about other tech CEOs. In 2017, Musk and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg traded jabs over their understanding and risks associated with artificial intelligence.

In 2019, Musk called Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos a "copycat" for Amazon's project to launch internet-satellites, something Musk's other company, SpaceX, is in the process of doing. He also made a lewd joke at Bezos' expense after his space exploration company, Blue Origin, announced a moon lander.

Fox Business' Brittany De Lea contributed to this report.