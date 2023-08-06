How to create your own text shortcuts on your phone



Do you ever wish there was a quicker way of replying to a text or email? There actually is, and I have a nifty little trick up my sleeve to show you how to speed up sending texts and emails.

It's a clever shortcut that saves you time and brainpower when you're on the go. With this great feature, all you have to do is type in a short phrase, and presto! Your phone will automatically replace it with the longer, more elaborate version you create.

For example, whenever I want to refer to my moniker 'CyberGuy," all I have to do is type "cg" and it does the rest. When I type my initials "kk," it converts it on the fly automatically to "Kurt Knutsson." It's simple and saves so much time.

How to create your own text shortcuts on your iOS device

All you have to do is just follow these steps below to unlock the power of phrase-replacing with the Text Replacement feature.

Click Settings

Click General

Click Keyboard

Click Text Replacement (2nd row)

(2nd row) Click the "+" button at the top

button at the top Enter a phrase and the associated shortcut

and the associated Click Save in the upper right-hand corner

Most popular shortcuts

You can create a shortcut similar to these frequently used ones you see below:

Phrase: Be right back

Shortcut: BRB

Phrase: Good Bye

Shortcut: GB

Phrase: Good Morning

Shortcut: GM

Phrase: OMW

Shortcut On My Way!

Phrase: Thank you

Shortcut: TK

Phrase: Talk to you later

Shortcut: TTYL

After you create your shortcuts, now, try opening an email or text message and typing your shortcut, and then press return. You'll see that your phone will now automatically swap that shortcut out for the longer phrase.

How to delete a text shortcut on your iOS device using text replacement

Let’s say you now want to delete a text shortcut that you’ve created using text replacement. Here’s how to get rid of it on your iOS device.

Open the Settings app

Scroll down and tap General

Tap on Keyboard

Select Text Replacement

Locate the shortcut you want to delete and swipe on it to the left side

When the Delete button appears, click on it

How to create your own text shortcuts on your Samsung device

Settings may work on other Android devices, although it may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Click Settings

Scroll to General management

Click Samsung Keyboard settings

Click More typing options, or on some devices, you may not see this, and you can proceed to click Text shortcuts and then click the ADD/+ button in the upper right

or on some devices, you may not see this, and you can proceed to and then click the button in the upper right Enter the shortcut and the expanded phrase and then click "add"

How to delete a text shortcut on your Samsung device

To delete a text shortcut you created on your Samsung device, access the keyboard settings and remove the desired shortcut entry from the list. Here's how to do it.

Click Settings

Scroll to General Management and click it

and click it Click Samsung Keyboard settings

Click More typing options, or on some devices, you may not see this, and you can proceed to click Text shortcuts and then find the text shortcut you want to delete and click on it

or on some devices, you may not see this, and you can proceed to and then find the you want to delete and Click the Delete button or the trash can in the upper right of the screen. Then hit delete again to confirm your decision.

Kurt's key takeaways

If you want to save some time sending texts and emails, go ahead and create some custom shortcuts on your iOS or Android device and let your phone work its wizardry, saving you time and brainpower when you're on the go.

With a little phrase-replacing magic, "BRB" becomes "Be right back," "GM" transforms into "Good Morning," and "OMW" magically expands to "On my way!" So go ahead, unlock the power of text replacement, and let the shortcuts do the talking.

If you ever change your mind, you can always delete the shortcuts just as easily as you created them. Happy texting and emailing.

What are some other time-saving smartphone tricks or features you wish more people knew about? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

