How to create or leave a group text

Group texts can be a fun and convenient way to talk to all your friends or family at once. However, it can also be a real pain when you're trying to focus on another task, and your phone won't stop going off. Or you were put in the group chat by mistake and don't need to receive notifications that don't pertain to you.

Whether you're an iPhone or Android user, you can leave a group text once and for all if you wish to.

First, let's go over how to form a group text.

How do I create a group text on my iPhone?

Open your iMessage app and tap the Compose button in the top right-hand corner to form a new message

button in the top right-hand corner to form a new message In the tab at the top, enter the names of the people you want in the group text

Type your message in the text box and press send.

Note: Messages will appear in blue text bubbles if you're sending a group text to all iPhone users. Messages will appear in green text bubbles if anyone in the group text does not have an iPhone.

How do I create a group text on my Android?

Open the messages app, tap the hamburger menu on the left-hand side, and select Groups .

on the left-hand side, and select . Tap Create Group

Group Enter what you want to name the group and click Add Member

Type in the people you want to add to the group and press Done when finished

Once everyone has been added, press Save.

How do I leave a group text on my iPhone?

Open the group text you wish to leave in your iMessage app

Tap on the names of the people in the group at the top center of your screen

If you wish to stay in the group and not receive notifications, toggle on the Hide Alerts option

If you wish to leave the group altogether, tap Leave Conversation.

How do I leave a group text on my Android?

Android users cannot leave group texts entirely, although there is the option of muting a group text so that you don't receive a ton of notifications. To mute a group text on Android:

Open the group text you wish to leave

Tap on the 3 vertical dots in the top right-hand corner of your screen

in the top right-hand corner of your screen In the bottom right-hand corner, tap the bell icon to turn notifications off.

Can I leave a group text if I formed it?

Unfortunately, you cannot leave a group text if you're the one who formed it, whether you're on an iPhone or Android phone. The best thing you can do is follow the steps above to mute notifications of the chat so that your device is not overwhelmed.

How have these instructions helped you create or leave a group text? Let us know. We'd love to hear from you.

