Chinese robot breaks human world record in Beijing half-marathon

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A Chinese-built humanoid robot beat the human half-marathon world record in Beijing on Sunday, marking a breakthrough moment in a high-stakes global race for technological dominance.

A robot developed by Chinese smartphone maker Honor completed the 21-kilometer (13-mile) race in 50 minutes and 26 seconds, beating the human record of about 57 minutes set by Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo last month.

The performance marked a dramatic improvement from last year’s inaugural event, when the top robot finished in more than 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Dozens of humanoid robots competed alongside about 12,000 human runners, navigating a parallel course to avoid collisions.

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Nearly half of the robots ran using autonomous navigation, while others relied on remote control, organizers said.

Despite the breakthrough, the race still saw glitches, with some robots stumbling at the start or veering into barriers.

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Engineers said the winning robot was designed to mimic elite athletes, featuring long legs of about 37 inches and advanced cooling systems to sustain performance.

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"Looking ahead, some of these technologies might be transferred to other areas," said Du Xiaodi, an engineer with the Honor team. "For example, structural reliability and liquid-cooling technology could be applied in future industrial scenarios."

Spectators reacted with a mix of amazement and unease at the machines’ rapid progress.

"It’s the first time robots have surpassed humans, and that’s something I never imagined," Sun Zhigang, who attended the event with his son, told The Associated Press.

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"The robots' speed far exceeds that of humans," spectator Wang Wen told the outlet. "This may signal the arrival of sort of a new era."

Experts say the race highlights China’s accelerating push to dominate robotics and artificial intelligence, even as widespread commercial use of humanoid robots remains limited, according to Reuters. The experts said Chinese robotics firms are still working to develop the AI software needed for humanoids to match the efficiency of human factory workers.

"The future will definitely be an AI era," engineering student Chu Tianqi told Reuters. "If people don't know how to use AI now … they will definitely become obsolete."

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The competition underscores a broader technological race between China and the United States, as Beijing invests heavily in advanced robotics as part of its long-term economic strategy.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.