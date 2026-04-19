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Robots

Chinese robot breaks human world record in Beijing half-marathon

Dozens of humanoid robots competed alongside 12,000 human runners, though some stumbled at the start or veered into barriers

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
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China displays advanced humanoid robots as US battles for AI dominance

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A Chinese-built humanoid robot beat the human half-marathon world record in Beijing on Sunday, marking a breakthrough moment in a high-stakes global race for technological dominance.

A robot developed by Chinese smartphone maker Honor completed the 21-kilometer (13-mile) race in 50 minutes and 26 seconds, beating the human record of about 57 minutes set by Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo last month.

The performance marked a dramatic improvement from last year’s inaugural event, when the top robot finished in more than 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Dozens of humanoid robots competed alongside about 12,000 human runners, navigating a parallel course to avoid collisions.

CHINA'S COMPACT HUMANOID ROBOT SHOWS OFF BALANCE AND FLIPS

A robot crossing the finish line at a marathon event in Beijing

A robot crosses the finish line in the Beijing E-Town Half Marathon and Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon held in the outskirts of Beijing on April 19, 2026. (Andy Wong/AP)

Nearly half of the robots ran using autonomous navigation, while others relied on remote control, organizers said.

Despite the breakthrough, the race still saw glitches, with some robots stumbling at the start or veering into barriers.

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    Security personnel and participants carry a robot on a stretcher after it competed in the Beijing E-Town Half Marathon and Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon on the outskirts of Beijing on April 19, 2026. (Andy Wong/AP)

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    A robot crashes against a board after crossing the finish line in the Beijing E-Town Half Marathon and Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon on April 19, 2026, near Beijing. (Andy Wong/AP)

Engineers said the winning robot was designed to mimic elite athletes, featuring long legs of about 37 inches and advanced cooling systems to sustain performance.

US TARGETS CHINESE ROBOTS OVER SECURITY FEARS

"Looking ahead, some of these technologies might be transferred to other areas," said Du Xiaodi, an engineer with the Honor team. "For example, structural reliability and liquid-cooling technology could be applied in future industrial scenarios."

Team members celebrating next to Honor Lightning humanoid robot at a medal ceremony

Team members celebrate next to the winning Honor Lightning humanoid robot during a medal ceremony after the second Beijing E-Town Half Marathon and Humanoid Robot Half Marathon in Beijing, China, on April 19, 2026. (Maxim Shemetov/Reuters)

Spectators reacted with a mix of amazement and unease at the machines’ rapid progress.

"It’s the first time robots have surpassed humans, and that’s something I never imagined," Sun Zhigang, who attended the event with his son, told The Associated Press.

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"The robots' speed far exceeds that of humans," spectator Wang Wen told the outlet. "This may signal the arrival of sort of a new era."

A robot standing next to human marathon runners at the start line

A robot starts alongside human runners at the Beijing E-Town Half Marathon and Humanoid Half Marathon on the outskirts of Beijing on April 19, 2026. (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Experts say the race highlights China’s accelerating push to dominate robotics and artificial intelligence, even as widespread commercial use of humanoid robots remains limited, according to Reuters. The experts said Chinese robotics firms are still working to develop the AI software needed for humanoids to match the efficiency of human factory workers.

Runners taking pictures of a humanoid robot at a marathon event

Runners take pictures of a humanoid robot during the second Beijing E-Town Half Marathon and Humanoid Robot Half Marathon in Beijing on April 19, 2026. (Haruna Furuhashi/Pool Photo via AP)

"The future will definitely be an AI era," engineering student Chu Tianqi told Reuters. "If people don't know how to use AI now … they will definitely become obsolete."

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The competition underscores a broader technological race between China and the United States, as Beijing invests heavily in advanced robotics as part of its long-term economic strategy.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.

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