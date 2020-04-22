Apple iPhone SE review roundup: Should you take the plunge?

After Apple finally unveiled the long-rumored second-generation iPhone SE last week, reviews of the device hit the web on Wednesday, with many reviewers praising its price, function and value.

In a world forever changed by the coronavirus pandemic, the sub-$400 device is being praised, given that the global economy is on a shaky standing. The new iPhone, which starts at $399, uses the same design as the iPhone 8, has a 4.7-inch screen, large bezels on the top and bottom of the device and a home button with Touch ID.

The device, which starts shipping on Friday, also has Apple's A13 Bionic chip, the same processor that lives in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro devices, which were announced in 2019.

The new iPhone SE will come in three colors —black, white and Product Red — and will be offered in three different sizes, 64GB, 128GB and 256GB for $399, $449 and $549, respectively.

Here are several of the top iPhone SE reviews.

The Verge

The Verge reviewer Dieter Bohn wrote that the iPhone SE is "everything you need," praising the battery life and the camera updates.

"In any sort of bright lighting conditions, the iPhone SE takes absolutely lovely photos," Bohn wrote. "They’re clean in the details, color-accurate, and just the right amount of sharp. Dynamic range is also quite good. In fact, in daylight conditions, it can be hard to tell the difference between this $400 phone and a $1,000 iPhone 11 Pro."

"If I were buying the iPhone SE, I’d seriously consider spending the extra $50 to upgrade the storage to 128GB, just in case I’d want it three or five years down the road," Bohn added. "That timespan is the reason the iPhone SE is a big deal. No other phone that costs less than $500 can claim to be this good, nor last that long.

The iPhone SE is not just a good deal. It’s also a really good smartphone."

Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide reviewer Mark Spoonauer wrote the new device is "outstanding," given its price point and capabilities.

"The iPhone SE 2020 is the affordable phone to beat," Spoonauer wrote, adding that it's one of the best cheap phones you can get. "It’s the closest thing to future-proof you’ll find under $400 offering the fastest performance around, very good cameras, wireless charging and a premium design that outclasses cheap Android phones. Yes, I wish the bezels were smaller and that Apple included Night mode for the camera — and you don’t get 5G connectivity — but overall it’s hard to complain too much at this price."

CNET

CNET reviewer Patrick Holland wrote even though it looks like the iPhone 8, it works like the "top-of-the line iPhone 11 Pro."

"There are a lot of ways to think about Apple's new $399 iPhone SE, Holland wrote. "One is that it's a more affordable option than the iPhone 11 ($699 at Apple), which it is. Or that it's the 2020 sequel to the original SE from 2016, which it also is. Or, at 4.7 inches, that it's the smallest and cheapest iPhone you can currently buy. Or (and this is my favorite way to think about it) that it's an iPhone 8 with the brains and power of an iPhone 11. In fact, the new iPhone SE is all these things and that's why I'm enamored with it."

TechCrunch

TechCrunch reviewer Matthew Panzarino wrote that even though the device is a "value offering," it's a very good phone.

"Simply, it’s a super value for the price, just smashing really," Panzarino wrote. "And a damn good phone. Alas, I am too used to no home button for it to be really appealing to me, but this is going to be a great phone for millions of people. And talk about timing on the value side of things — $399 for an iPhone with Apple’s latest power plant on board is huge."

Engadget

Engadget reviewer Chris Velazco said it's a "great phone" that offers an "even better price."

"It’s not just because the iPhone SE is cheap, though it certainly is: The base model costs only $399," Velazco wrote. "No, what makes the SE so valuable is that it doesn’t act like a $399 phone. The iPhone SE isn’t just a good deal — it’s a big deal. For people clinging to ancient phones because new ones are too large, too expensive or too gimmicky, the iPhone SE is the right phone at the right time at the right price."

