Flying car now for sale for $190,000

A future with flying cars no longer lives just in concept videos. It now lives in Palo Alto, and if you have about $200,000 plus patience, you can reserve one today. The company behind that future vehicle is Pivotal, a California company that has quietly spent more than a decade turning a radical idea into a real aircraft. Its latest creation, called Helix, is now open for reservations, and delivery could be less than a year away. Yes, this is an actual flying car you can buy.

How Pivotal turned a secret flying car into a real product

Pivotal's story started back in 2009, when founder Marcus Leng began developing an electric aircraft that could take off vertically without gasoline. In 2011, Leng became the first person to fly the real thing. He called it BlackFly and worked on it quietly for years. By 2014, the company relocated to the Bay Area. In 2018, it finally stepped out of stealth and revealed BlackFly to the public. That second-generation design became the foundation for Helix, the aircraft Pivotal now offers for sale. Leadership shifted in 2022 when Ken Karklin took over as CEO. Under his watch, the company moved from experimental flights to customer reservations and structured training.

What the Pivotal Helix flying car actually is

Helix is a single-seat, electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, often called an eVTOL. Unlike helicopters, it has fixed wings, while traditional airplanes need a runway to get airborne. Instead, Helix takes off and lands vertically and runs entirely on electricity. As a result, it falls under the FAA's Part 103 ultralight category, the same regulatory class as a hang glider. That distinction matters because it means you do not need a pilot's license to fly it.

At about 355 pounds empty, Helix is designed to fly below 200 feet in unregulated airspace. It cruises at roughly 62 miles per hour and offers around 30 minutes of flight time per charge. Meanwhile, charging takes about 75 minutes using a 240-volt outlet.

How much the Helix flying car costs to own

Helix starts at $190,000. Buyers can also add a transport trailer for $21,000 and a charger for $1,100. To reserve one, customers place a $50,000 deposit. According to Karklin, buyers who reserve today could receive their aircraft in nine to twelve months. Pivotal says it has already received more than a year's worth of reservations.

Pivotal says it does not publicly share exact sales figures, but the company says interest remains strong. "While Pivotal doesn't share specific order numbers, we have a healthy backlog of orders, and customers who place a deposit today can expect delivery within 9-12 months."

How long it takes to learn to fly the Helix

Training takes place at Pivotal's Palo Alto headquarters and at the Monterey Bay Academy Airport. The process includes passing the FAA knowledge test, completing ground school and learning how to control, maintain, transport and assemble the aircraft. Most customers complete training in under two weeks. More than 50 people have already been trained to fly Pivotal aircraft. Some are customers. Others are employees.

Why Pivotal says the Helix flying car is built for safety

Helix was designed with simplicity in mind. It has only 18 moving parts and relies heavily on redundancy to prevent system failures. The aircraft has been independently evaluated by the Light Aircraft Manufacturers Association. Pivotal's quality management system is also certified by SAE International, which sets global aviation safety standards. Noise is another concern people often raise. During takeoff and landing, Helix sounds roughly like a couple of leaf blowers. Once airborne, people on the ground may not hear it at all.

Pivotal says years of real-world flight data across its fleet continue to shape how the aircraft performs. "Across our fleet, and including privately owned BlackFly aircraft, Pivotal eVTOLs have completed over 9000 flights to date — of those 2500+ have had a pilot onboard." That history, the company says, comes without safety incidents."We have a flawless flight record and a flawless safety record." The company also points to what it has learned from connected aircraft systems."We learn so much from these cloud-connected aircraft." According to Pivotal, that data has had a direct impact on the Helix design. "Most importantly, we have been able to enhance the experience, make flying simpler, safer, and more enjoyable as we move into production."

Who is already flying Pivotal's flying cars today

A small group of early-access customers already owns and flies BlackFly aircraft, the predecessor to Helix. One of them is Tim Lum, a Washington state resident who bought his aircraft in 2023. Since then, Lum has completed about 1,200 flights in more than 100 locations across the U.S.

Despite not being an FAA-certified pilot, he regularly takes off and lands on private land with permission and uses small private airports. In addition, Lum tows the aircraft coast to coast and shares it with trained family members and friends. For him, flying is deeply personal. According to Lum, being in the air helps clear his mind and opens doors in ways money cannot.

To understand what it feels like to fly Helix for the first time, we asked Pivotal what new pilots say after their initial flights.

"First-time pilots- especially those without any aviation background-often talk about the unforgettable joy of their initial flight," a Pivotal spokesperson told CyberGuy. "The huge smiles on every face say it all." They say that excitement comes from more than simply being airborne. "They describe the thrill of being up in the air, feeling truly one with the aircraft, and seeing the world from an entirely new perspective." The company says many first-time pilots are also surprised by how the aircraft feels in flight. "Many are surprised by how freeing it feels to fly, particularly because sitting at the center of gravity creates a sensation unlike traditional airplanes-more balanced, more immersive and incredibly intuitive."

Not everyone is sold on flying cars

As with any new aircraft technology, concerns remain. Aviation groups have raised questions about crowded airspace and how communities will respond as more vehicles take to the sky. Pivotal says it approaches this differently than air taxi companies. While others focus on urban shuttles, Helix is built for single-person recreation, short-hop travel and specialized missions.

Noise and airspace concerns often come up when people hear about personal eVTOL aircraft. Pivotal says those concerns are central to how it designs and operates its vehicles. "At Pivotal, we design light eVTOL aircraft for the real world-where people live, work and play- and that includes addressing community and regulatory concerns around airspace use and noise." The company says trust matters as much as technology. "Earning public trust is essential to making electric aviation part of everyday life, and noise is a key factor."

Pivotal says direct engagement helps address those concerns. "We engage directly with communities through events and demonstrations across the country, giving stakeholders the opportunity to experience the aircraft firsthand." The company also points to independent testing. "Our aircraft are quiet by design. Independent NASA testing shows the Pivotal BlackFly produces approximately 70 dBA of flyover noise at 100 feet, a level aligned with how sound is perceived by the human ear."

Federal rules also limit where ultralight aircraft can operate. "Under FAA Part 103 regulations, ultralight aircraft are allowed to operate in uncontrolled airspace, including public and private land - close to 90% of the country." Still, Pivotal notes that there are clear boundaries. "However, ultralight aircraft are not permitted to fly over congested areas, further reducing any concerns around noise."

How Pivotal plans to use Helix beyond personal flying

Pivotal plans to operate across three business segments: personal ownership, public safety and defense. In 2023, the company leased eight aircraft to an innovation arm of the United States Air Force and defense technology firm MTSI. That testing helped inform the latest version of Helix. Karklin believes recreational flying and short-distance travel should not be dismissed. He argues that those use cases may drive adoption faster than large urban systems.

Kurt's key takeaways

Flying cars still sound wild when you say it out loud, yet Helix shows this idea has moved well past hype and headlines. This is a real aircraft, flown by real people, with real rules and real limitations. For most people, Helix will remain something to watch rather than buy. The price alone puts it out of reach. Even so, its existence matters. It shows that personal flight no longer belongs only to licensed pilots, airfields and aviation clubs. Pivotal took a slow and deliberate path to get here. That patience may be why Helix feels less like a stunt and more like a glimpse of what comes next. Just as electric cars reshaped expectations before becoming mainstream, personal eVTOL aircraft are starting at the top and working their way down. The question now is not whether flying cars are possible. It is how comfortable we become sharing the sky when they are no longer rare.

Would you trust yourself in a single-seat flying car, or does the sky still feel like a line we should not cross? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com

