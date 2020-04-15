Apple unveils long-rumored sub-$400 iPhone

Apple finally unveiled the long-rumored second-generation iPhone SE, launching the sub-$400 device in a world forever changed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The new iPhone, which starts at $399, is the first smartphone Apple has unveiled without a media event to show it off. Instead, the Cupertino, Calif.,-based company issued a press release for the new device, which uses the same design as the iPhone 8. It has a 4.7-inch screen, large bezels on the top and bottom of the device and a home button with Touch ID.

The device, which is available for preorder on April 17, shipping April 24, also has Apple's A13 Bionic chip, the same processor that lives in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro devices, which were announced in 2019.

“The first iPhone SE was a hit with many customers who loved its unique combination of small size, high-end performance and affordable price; the new second-generation iPhone SE builds on that great idea and improves on it in every way — including our best-ever single-camera system for great photos and videos — while still being very affordable,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, in a statement.

The new iPhone SE will come in three colors —black, white and Product Red — and will be offered in three different sizes, 64GB, 128GB and 256GB for $399, $449 and $549, respectively.

In addition to the new processor, the second-gen iPhone SE (the first was announced in 2016) received upgrades to its camera system. It has a 12-megapixel camera on the back of the phone. The new iPhone will also use the A13 chip to take "stunning Portrait mode and Smart HDR photos," Schiller added.

Apple also said on Wednesday that the Magic Keyboard with trackpad for iPad Pro, unveiled last month, is available to order starting today.

Last month, Apple announced a bevy of new products also by press release, including a cheaper MacBook Air and a new iPad Pro that has the capability of scanning real-world objects. Apple's Beats subsidiary announced new Powerbeats earbuds in March as well.

Separately in March, Apple moved its developer conference, scheduled for June in San Jose, to an online conference in wake of the pandemic.

