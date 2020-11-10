Apple unveils new Macs that can last almost a full day

Apple announced new Mac computers that use its own chips, a watershed moment for the tech giant.

On Tuesday, the Cupertino, Calif.-based Apple unveiled a new 13-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, as well as a new Mac mini at an event entitled, "One More Thing," an homage to its late co-founder Steve Jobs.

"We love the Mac," CEO Tim Cook said during the event. "It's in our DNA. It's the tool we use to build our phenomenal lineup of products and more customers than ever are choosing the Mac."

APPLE'S SIRI HAD A STRANGE RESPONSE TO THE QUESTION 'HOW OLD IS THE PRESIDENT?'

Included in the event was the announcement of Apple's new M1 chip used to power the Macs. The "world's fastest CPU [8]-core" chip, the M1 can help cut down on power usage, increasing the battery life on a Mac, while also making the computers significantly faster.

The new MacBook Air, powered by the new M1 chip, has a 15-hour battery life and no fan, making it completely silent. The new computer also offers TouchID to allow users to unlock the computer with just their fingertips.

It will start at $999 and $899 for those in education.

Cook, who added that the Mac business grew by nearly 30% last quarter, explained that more than half of buyers are "new" customers purchasing their first Mac computer.

The new Mac mini, which has not been updated in a few years, starts at $699, $100 less than the previous generation.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro has a 17-hour battery life for web browsing and up to 20 hours for video playback, the longest ever on a Mac. It will cost $1,299 and $1,199 for education buyers.

All three computers are available for pre-order today, Apple said.

APPLE ACCIDENTALLY APPROVED MALWARE FOR THE MAC

The unveiling of the new Macs is Apple's third product announcement in the past three months. In September, Apple announced several new products, including new versions of the Apple Watch, iPad and a new fitness app.

In October, the tech giant announced the 5G version of its iPhone, as well as several other new products, including the HomePod mini.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This story is developing...