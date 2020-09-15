Apple unveils Fitness+ app

Apple on Tuesday unveiled its Fitness+ exercise app during its 2020 Apple Event.

The subscription app for Apple Watch will cost users $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year starting at the end of 2020, The app lets users build personalized workout experiences on their Apple Watch devices, the tech giant said.

"We’re so excited to energize our customers with new ways to get active and stay active with Apple Watch," Jay Blahnik, Apple’s senior director of fitness for Health Technologies, said in a statement. "With diverse studio workouts that are suitable for all ability levels ... as well as the flexibility to work out anywhere — there’s something for everyone."

Blahnik added that Fitness+ will bring "working out with Apple Watch to the next level with unparalleled engagement, convenience and inspiration."

The app, which will be free to download for a month, lets users customize their fitness experience and workout recommendations. Users can also save songs from their workouts on Apple Music, the company said in a press release.

Additionally, those who purchase an Apple Watch Series 3 or later starting on Tuesday will receive three months of Fitness+ for free. Up to five family members can share one subscription using Family Sharing with an Apple Watch Series 3 or later.

The most popular workouts on the app include: Cycling, Treadmill, Rowing, HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training), Strength, Yoga, Dance, Core and Mindful Cooldown. Users will get to work with virtual trainers for their selected workout sessions to make the experience more personable.

Fitness+ will display users' heart rates, can display countdown timers, share activity with friends and family and lets users see their metrics compared to others who have completed the same workouts if they chose to see the optional "Burn Bar."

Apple will also launch Fitness+ on the iPad and Apple TV but did not disclose an exact date.

The tech giant noted that data related to calories, workouts and trainers will not be stored with users' Apple IDs to ensure privacy.

Apple's One Premier plan allows users access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+ and 2TB of iCloud storage for $29.95 per month. One subscriber can share the plan with up to six family members.