©2020 FOX News Network, LLC.

Apple unveils new Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE is a new cheaper version of the Apple Watch

James Rogers
By James Rogers, Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Apple has unveiled its new Apple Watch Series 6 and a new Apple Watch SE at an event at the tech giant’s headquarters in Cupertino, Calif.

The tech giant announced the new Apple Watch Series 6, which comes with a new health sensor, according to Jeff Williams, Apple's COO. "With Apple Watch Series 6 you can measure your blood oxygen right from your wrist," he said, during the launch event at Apple Park.

The Watch contains an S6 dual-core processor that is optimized for Series 6. It also comes with an optimized display that makes it easier to view in bright sunlight.

Williams also discussed new specialized watch faces for the likes of surfers and healthcare workers and announced a new solo loop for the Watch that has no buckle or clasp. "The solo loop is stretchable so that you can easily slip it on and off your wrist."

Pricing for Apple Watch Series 6 starts at $399.

As anticipated, Apple also unveiled a new, cheaper Apple Watch, the Apple Watch SE, which is priced from $279.

The devices will be available from Sept. 18.

"AppleWatch revolutionized what a watch can do," said Apple CEO Tim Cook, during the launch event. "Today, it's incredible what Apple Watch can do, straight from your wrist."

There had been rumors prior to the event that Apple would use the event to reveal the new wearable devices.

