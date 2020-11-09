Expand / Collapse search
Apple
Apple’s Siri had a strange response to the question 'how old is the president?'’

By James Rogers | Fox News
Apple’s Siri voice assistant had a strange response to the question “how old is the president” late Sunday, according to reports.

A number of users reported that, when they asked Siri the question about the president’s age, they were given details for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

“Ask Siri, ‘How old is the president?’ And she answers, ‘Kamala is 56.’ How’d that happen?!” tweeted ABC 7 News reporter Dan Noyes.

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The apparent error, however, was resolved. On Monday morning, when Fox News asked Siri the same question, the voice assistant provided the correct answer: “Donald Trump is 74 years old.”

Fox News has reached out to Apple with a request for comment on this story.

Harris made history as the first Black woman to be elected vice president. The California senator, who is also the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency, will become the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in government.

The Associated Press contributed to this article. Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers

 

 

