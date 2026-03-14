Smart glasses detector app warns if you're being recorded

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Smart glasses are built to blend in. Most of the time, they look just like a normal pair of glasses. The difference is that some models can quietly take photos or record video without anyone nearby realizing it.

As these wearable cameras start showing up in everyday places, more people are wondering when they might be on camera. That concern helped inspire a new Android app called Nearby Glasses, which lets you check whether smart glasses may be nearby.

The idea behind the app is simple. If a nearby device is broadcasting a Bluetooth signal linked to smart glasses, the app tries to detect it. For people worried about hidden cameras in public spaces, even a small warning could help them stay more aware of their surroundings.

META SMART GLASSES PRIVACY CONCERNS GROW

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Why smart glasses are raising privacy concerns

Smart glasses are designed to blend in. Unlike a phone or camera, they often look identical to regular eyewear. That means someone could be filming without anyone around them realizing it.

Modern versions of these devices can capture photos, record video and even livestream. Some models also connect to AI tools that can analyze what the wearer sees. Privacy advocates say the biggest problem is visibility. When someone pulls out a phone to record, people usually notice.

With smart glasses, the camera may be hidden in plain sight. As a result, conversations about consent and privacy are becoming more urgent as wearable cameras spread.

How the nearby glasses app works

Nearby Glasses works by scanning for Bluetooth signals that devices broadcast to connect with phones and other hardware. Each manufacturer uses unique Bluetooth identifiers. The app listens for those signals and compares them to known identifiers from companies that produce wearable devices. If the app detects one of those signals, it alerts the user.

Here is how the process works:

The app scans nearby Bluetooth devices in real time

It checks each signal against known manufacturer identifiers

If a match appears, the user receives an alert

The app currently focuses on devices made by companies such as Meta and Snap. Users can also add additional Bluetooth identifiers to expand what the app detects. That allows the tool to flag more types of wearable tech. To keep scanning continuously, users must enable a foreground service in the app and press Start Scanning. A debug log then displays the scanning activity while the app runs.

Why the developer created the app

The app was developed by software creator Yves Jeanrenaud, who says he built it after seeing how wearable cameras were being used. On the project page, Jeanrenaud described smart glasses as a major privacy concern. He believes the devices could open the door to more recording without consent.

He also pointed to reports about smart glasses appearing in sensitive situations. Those examples include cases where wearable cameras were allegedly used during immigration enforcement or in situations where people were filmed without permission.

According to Jeanrenaud, the app represents what he calls a form of technological resistance. In other words, using technology to push back against technology. Still, even he admits it may only address part of the problem.

The app is helpful but not perfect

Like any detection tool, Nearby Glasses has limitations. Bluetooth signals do not always reveal exactly what device is nearby. For example, a device made by the same manufacturer could trigger an alert. That means a headset or other gadget might appear as a possible pair of smart glasses.

False positives are possible. However, those alerts still give users more awareness of nearby devices that could be capturing data. Right now, the app is available only for Android. The developer has said an iPhone version could happen in the future, depending on time and demand.

Ways to stay safe around smart glasses

Smart glasses are becoming more common. While tools like Nearby Glasses can help, awareness is still the best defense. Here are several ways to protect your privacy.

Pay attention to visible camera indicators

Some smart glasses include small LED lights that turn on while recording. If you notice a light on someone’s frames, they may be filming.

Speak up if you feel uncomfortable

If you suspect someone is recording you in a private setting, you can ask them directly. Many people stop when confronted.

Avoid sensitive conversations in crowded areas

Wearable cameras thrive in public environments where people are distracted. Avoid discussing personal information in places where recording could occur.

Disable Bluetooth visibility on your own devices

Limiting the signals your devices broadcast can reduce how easily others track or scan your hardware.

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Stay informed about wearable tech

Smart glasses are evolving quickly. Learning how they work helps you recognize when someone might be using one nearby.

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Kurt's key takeaways

Smart glasses represent a strange moment in the evolution of technology. On one hand, they promise convenience. People can capture moments hands-free or access digital information instantly. On the other hand, they blur the line between everyday life and constant surveillance. Apps like Nearby Glasses show that some people are already pushing back. They want tools that reveal when hidden cameras might be nearby. However, technology alone will not settle the debate. The real question is how society decides to balance innovation with basic expectations of privacy.

And that leads to a bigger question. If cameras can hide in ordinary glasses, should people be required to reveal when they are recording you? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

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