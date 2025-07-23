Amazon alerts customers about impersonation scams

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Think twice before clicking that email from Amazon. The company has sent out emails to hundreds of millions of customers warning about phishing scams that are tricking people into giving up their login credentials. The fake messages look real, and they use scare tactics to get you to act fast. Here's how the scam works, how Amazon is responding, and what you can do to protect yourself.

Amazon phishing scam: What you need to know

Amazon confirmed that fake emails are circulating. One of the scammers' tactics is falsely claiming that a customer’s membership will soon renew at a higher-than-expected rate. These emails often include a "cancel subscription" link. When clicked, the link redirects users to a fake Amazon login page designed to harvest account credentials. Once entered, the scammers can access the user’s actual Amazon account, make unauthorized purchases, or exploit the credentials on other platforms where the same login information is used.

In some cases, the fake websites also prompt users to enter credit card details and personal information. This data is immediately captured and can be used or sold by the scammers. According to Amazon, these emails may appear convincing because they often contain real personal details obtained from earlier data leaks or breaches.

How Amazon is fighting back against prime scam emails

Amazon has taken steps to shut down tens of thousands of phishing websites and phone numbers linked to these scams. The company says it has adopted a secure email capability to make it easier for customers to identify authentic emails from Amazon.

Cyberguy reached out to Amazon for comment, and a spokesperson clarified that the emails were sent to educate people about the impersonation scam tactics the company is increasingly seeing.

"Amazon regularly educates our hundreds of millions of customers about scam prevention best practices to keep them safe from scams," a spokesperson noted. "Our team is diligently working to protect consumers from scammers, including actively sharing information on common scams to avoid and preventative measures every consumer should know."

The company stressed that it never asks customers to share sensitive information over email. All legitimate communications regarding account status or membership renewals are directed through Amazon’s secure Message Centre or official website.

How to spot fake Amazon emails and protect your account

1) Ignore suspicious emails

If you receive an unexpected message from Amazon, don’t click any links. Go directly to Amazon’s website or app to check your account status.

2) Never enter credentials on unfamiliar websites

Always double-check the website address before logging in. Fake login pages often look convincing but have slight differences in the URL.

3) Enable two-factor authentication

Turn on two-step verification for your Amazon account. This adds an extra layer of protection even if your password is compromised.

4) Use unique passwords

Avoid using the same login credentials across multiple platforms. Use a secure password manager to generate and save strong passwords. Consider using a password manager to generate and store complex passwords.

5) Install strong antivirus software

Use a strong antivirus program that can detect phishing attempts, block fake websites, and alert you to potential threats before you fall for them. The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe.

6) Remove your personal info from data broker sites

Scammers often use personal details, like your name, phone number, or home address, to craft more convincing phishing emails. That information usually comes from data broker websites that collect and sell your data. A personal data removal service can help automatically scrub this information from dozens or even hundreds of these sites. Reducing your digital footprint makes it harder for scammers to target you in the first place.

7) Report something suspicious

If you receive correspondence that you think may not be from Amazon, report it immediately. If you are a customer, you can use the Amazon self-service tool to report something suspicious in just a few quick steps. If you are not a customer, you can still report a suspicious message to us at reportascam@amazon.com. These reports provide Amazon with the information it needs to identify bad actors and take action against them, enabling the company to stop scams before they occur.

Kurt’s key takeaway

Impersonation scams are very common, and this isn’t a problem unique to Amazon. You must be cautious with every email you receive, as it can be difficult to distinguish what's real from what's fake at first glance. Take a moment to review the contents carefully and watch out for anything suspicious, such as a wrong domain name, spelling mistakes, or unusual language

