How to detect fake Amazon emails and avoid impersonation scams

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A convincing fake email claiming to be from Amazon shows up in your inbox. It warns you of a sign-in from an unknown device or says your account is locked. Or maybe it thanks you for a purchase you never made. The email urges you to click a link and take action immediately.

This is exactly how scammers trick people into giving up personal details, login credentials, or even payment information.

Let’s break down how this scam works, what to watch for, and how Amazon is helping customers verify what’s real.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts, and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide - free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM/NEWSLETTER.

NEW PAYPAL SCAM USES REAL EMAILS TO TRICK YOU

What is the Amazon phishing email scam?

Scammers are sending out emails that appear to be from Amazon. These messages might:

Warn you about a suspicious login attempt.

Ask you to verify a payment.

Say your account has been locked or on hold.

Offer a gift card or refund.

Confirm an order you never placed.

The emails usually include Amazon’s logo and familiar formatting. Some even spoof the "From" address to make it appear as if it came from @amazon.com. The goal is always the same: get you to click a link or button that leads to a fake website where you're asked to log in or share sensitive information. Once you do, scammers can steal your Amazon credentials and gain access to your account, payment info, shipping addresses, and more. Below is an example of what one of these phishing emails might look like, so you can see how convincing they can be.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

How to check if an Amazon email is real

Scam emails can be convincing, but there are a few easy ways to tell if an Amazon message is real. The most foolproof method is to use Amazon’s Message Center, a secure inbox built into your account that stores every official communication sent by Amazon. If you receive an email and you’re not sure it’s real, go to your Amazon Message Center using a browser or the Amazon Shopping app. If the message isn’t listed there, it wasn’t sent by Amazon. To access your Message Center:

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

On the Amazon website

Log in to Amazon.com.

Navigate to Accounts & Lists.

Click Your Messages.

Click Inbox.

On the Amazon app:

Open the Amazon app on your phone.

the Amazon app on your phone. Tap the Menu icon (☰) in the bottom-right (iOS) or top-left (Android) corner.

(☰) in the bottom-right (iOS) or top-left (Android) corner. Select Account from the menu.

from the menu. Scroll down to Message Center and tap Your Messages.

and tap Choose All Messages to view your full message history, including order updates, buyer/seller messages, and promotions.

How to spot a fake Amazon email: 6 red flags to watch for

You can also spot fake messages by looking for these signs:

Suspicious sender email : Hover over the "From" name to view the full address. Scammers often use email addresses that closely resemble Amazon’s, with slight changes that are easy to miss at a glance. Authentic emails always come from an address ending in @amazon.com.

: Hover over the "From" name to view the full address. Scammers often use email addresses that closely resemble Amazon’s, with slight changes that are easy to miss at a glance. Authentic emails always come from an address ending in @amazon.com. Spelling or grammar mistakes : Professional messages from Amazon are rarely sloppy. If the email contains obvious typos or unusual phrasing, it's a red flag.

: Professional messages from Amazon are rarely sloppy. If the email contains obvious typos or unusual phrasing, it's a red flag. Generic or vague greetings : Watch for messages that start with "Dear Customer" instead of using your name. Emails tied to your account usually address you directly.

: Watch for messages that start with "Dear Customer" instead of using your name. Emails tied to your account usually address you directly. Links that look off : Hover over any links in the email before clicking. Fake messages often use domains that mimic Amazon or redirect to sketchy sites. A real link will begin with https://www.amazon.com/.

: Hover over any links in the email before clicking. Fake messages often use domains that mimic Amazon or redirect to sketchy sites. A real link will begin with https://www.amazon.com/. IP address-style links : Be cautious of links that start with a string of numbers, such as http://123.456.789.123/Amazon.com. This is a strong indicator of a spoofed phishing page.

: Be cautious of links that start with a string of numbers, such as http://123.456.789.123/Amazon.com. This is a strong indicator of a spoofed phishing page. Unverified email visuals: Inboxes like Gmail and Yahoo may show a smile logo next to verified @amazon.com messages. If it’s missing, that alone doesn’t confirm a scam, but it’s worth a closer look if anything else feels off.

Get Kurt’s picks for Best Early Prime Day deals: Cyberguy.com/AmazonPrimeDay.

How Amazon is helping customers spot fake emails

That smile logo you may see next to Amazon’s name in your inbox isn’t just for show. It is part of a larger verification system designed to help customers distinguish between real emails and scams.

In an interview with CyberGuy, Amazon’s VP of Worldwide Buyer Risk Prevention explained:

"We’ve made it harder for bad actors to impersonate Amazon communications through implementing industry-leading tools, including the adoption of a secure email capability to make it easier for customers to identify authentic emails from Amazon and avoid phishing attempts. Customers using Gmail, Yahoo!, and other common email providers can be confident that when they receive an @amazon.com email with the smile logo in their inbox, that email is really from us."

The smile icon now appears next to verified @amazon.com emails in inboxes like Gmail, Yahoo, and Apple Mail. It is a quick visual cue that the email has passed Amazon’s security checks and can be trusted.

This system helps reduce guesswork, but it is not foolproof. If you ever doubt the legitimacy of a message, go directly to your Amazon Message Center. Any real communication from Amazon will be listed there.

How to protect yourself from fake emails

Even with Amazon rolling out new safeguards like verified sender logos and the Message Center, scammers are still targeting customers with sophisticated phishing emails. Here are the top ways to protect yourself:

1. Know the signs of a scam: Fake Amazon emails often try to scare you or tempt you into clicking by using familiar tricks. You might see a message claiming your account has been locked, offering a gift card or refund, confirming an order you never placed, or asking you to verify payment details or login credentials. These tactics are meant to create urgency or curiosity. It’s important to remember that Amazon will never ask for your password, banking information, or gift card codes by email.

2. Double-check every message: If something feels off, don’t click anything. Instead, visit Amazon.com or open the app to check your order history and account messages. If the email doesn’t appear in your Amazon Message Center, it’s not real. Also hover over the sender’s name to see the full email address. Genuine messages come from @amazon.com and may show the Amazon smile logo if your inbox supports it.

3. Avoid clicking on unknown links and use strong antivirus software: Phishing emails often contain links that appear to lead to Amazon but actually take you to fake websites designed to steal your information. Instead of clicking, it’s safer to type amazon.com directly into your browser to verify any claims. For added protection, consider using antivirus software that can detect scam links, block dangerous sites, and alert you to phishing emails or ransomware threats. This extra layer of security helps keep your personal information and digital assets safe. Get my picks for the best 2025 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android & iOS devices by visiting CyberGuy.com/LockUpYourTech.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

4. Reduce your exposure to scammers: Phishing emails often originate from personal information found on public databases, people-search sites, and data broker platforms. To limit how often you're targeted, consider using a data removal service. While no service promises to remove all your data from the internet, having a removal service is great if you want to constantly monitor and automate the process of removing your information from hundreds of sites continuously over a longer period of time. Check out my top picks for data removal services by visiting here Cyberguy.com/Delete.

5. Report suspicious emails: If you receive a phishing message pretending to be from Amazon, report it right away. This helps Amazon investigate the scam and improve their ability to block similar messages in the future. You can forward the suspicious email to stop-spoofing@amazon.com, or submit it through Amazon’s official reporting form.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Scam emails that pretend to be from Amazon are getting more realistic, but there are still clear ways to protect yourself. Use the Message Center to confirm any message tied to your account. Always double-check the sender's address, look for the smile logo in your inbox when supported, and never click on links unless you're certain they're safe. A few quick habits can go a long way in keeping your personal information secure.

Have you ever received a suspicious email claiming to be from Amazon or another company? How did you spot the red flags, or did it almost fool you? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts, and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide - free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM/NEWSLETTER.

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.