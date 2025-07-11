Massive scam spreading designed to trick you and steal your money

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Look at the image. That’s not the real Omaha Steaks. It’s from a fake site designed to steal your money.

It’s happening all over the internet right now. You see a great deal on name-brand stuff, a new smartwatch, fancy cookware, maybe some designer jeans, and you click.

Everything looks real. The logos, the layout, even Apple and Google Pay are options. But it’s a scam, and now your credit card info is out there.

5-MINUTE CLEANUP FOR YOUR PHONE AND COMPUTER

A massive scam targeting you

Silent Push analysts uncovered thousands of fake websites posing as trusted stores like Apple, Michael Kors, Harbor Freight, REI, Omaha Steaks and more. There’s a massive global scam operation that uses real payment methods on fake checkout pages. Like thousands-of-sites massive.

The twist? The criminals, likely based in China, take your payment and ghost you. No product. No refund. No customer service. Total fake-out.

I’M A TECH PRO AND THESE ARE MY SECRETS TO BETTER FLIGHTS AND LUXURY TRAVEL

They cloned sites

They’re copying everything. Logos, layouts, even the checkout process, so much so that you’d swear you were on the real REI website while buying $10 trail shoes.

But there were some sites with mismatched logos and products. A Harbor Freight clone showed Wrangler jeans.

Even worse: These scam sites are popping up faster than hosting companies can take them down. Many are still up right now.

IS YOUR PHONE LISTENING TO EVERYTHING YOU SAY? IT’S COMPLICATED

Don’t fall for it

Slow down and read. Misspelled words, weird domain names like "nordstromltems.com" (that’s an L, not an I) or random products are huge red flags.

Misspelled words, weird domain names like "nordstromltems.com" (that’s an L, not an I) or random products are huge red flags. Use virtual cards or a credit card. Not a debit card. You need that fraud protection.

Not a debit card. You need that fraud protection. Stick to the real URL. Skip the sketchy ads. Always type the URL in yourself.

Skip the sketchy ads. Always type the URL in yourself. If the deal looks too good, it probably is a scam. Period.

Bottom line: If the deal looks like it crawled straight out of your dreams, it’s probably from your nightmares. Slow down before you click "buy."

Now you know this is happening. This scam campaign is a big one, and you need to stay sharp. Help save the world and use the icons below to share this know-how with your family and friends.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Get tech-smarter on your schedule

Award-winning host Kim Komando is your secret weapon for navigating tech.

National radio: Airing on 500+ stations across the US - Find yours or get the free podcast.

Airing on 500+ stations across the US - Find yours or get the free podcast. Daily newsletter: Join 650,000 people who read the Current (free!)

Join 650,000 people who read the Current (free!) Watch: On Kim’s YouTube channel

Copyright 2025, WestStar Multimedia Entertainment. All rights reserved.