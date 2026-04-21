49ers turning to artificial intelligence ahead of NFL Draft as GM says laggards are 'already behind'

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The San Francisco 49ers have made a key addition to their front office ahead of this week's NFL Draft: AI.

The Niners own six picks this draft, including the 27th overall selection, and it sure sounds like artificial intelligence will be playing a role in who they select.

"If you aren't using it, you're already behind," Lynch told reporters Monday.

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Lynch is not wrong, but the continuation of that remark may raise some eyebrows.

"And the cool thing is, what we found is you don't need to be an expert," Lynch said. "Just like you at home, planning a travel itinerary, you can just ask the thing, and it can spit out pretty good things, some pretty good ideas."

Analytics has obviously taken over in sports, but this undoubtedly could take things to a whole new level.

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"Some pretty good ideas, our developers, I think we’re fortunate to be where we are down at the epicenter of the innovation there, and we’ve tried to take advantage of that," Lynch added. "And I do think every team is probably using it in some form or fashion. And I think that will only increase as we move forward."

San Fran made a big splash this offseason when they signed wide receiver Mike Evans to a three-year deal with $42.5 million. The Niners have struggled with consistency from their wide receivers, largely due to injuries.

Jauan Jennings led all Niners wide receivers with 90 targets, and Kendrick Bourne and Ricky Pearsall were both tied for second with 53. Brock Purdy largely relied on Christian McCaffrey (129 targets) and George Kittle (69). However, Kittle's timetable is uncertain after rupturing his Achilles in the NFL playoffs.

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Who knows what AI could have come up with when Brock Purdy was taken with the last selection in 2022, though.

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