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49ers turning to artificial intelligence ahead of NFL Draft as GM says laggards are 'already behind'

Niners own six picks including the 27th overall selection

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
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The San Francisco 49ers have made a key addition to their front office ahead of this week's NFL Draft: AI.

The Niners own six picks this draft, including the 27th overall selection, and it sure sounds like artificial intelligence will be playing a role in who they select.

"If you aren't using it, you're already behind," Lynch told reporters Monday.

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Brock Purdy celebrating with John Lynch on the field at Levi's Stadium

Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates with John Lynch after defeating the Detroit Lions 34-31 in the NFC championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Jan. 28, 2024. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Lynch is not wrong, but the continuation of that remark may raise some eyebrows.

"And the cool thing is, what we found is you don't need to be an expert," Lynch said. "Just like you at home, planning a travel itinerary, you can just ask the thing, and it can spit out pretty good things, some pretty good ideas."

Analytics has obviously taken over in sports, but this undoubtedly could take things to a whole new level.

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch talking at 49ers rookie training camp

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch of the San Francisco 49ers talk during rookie training camp at the SAP Performance Facility in Santa Clara, Calif., on May 12, 2023. (Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

FROM MR IRRELEVANT TO GENERATIONAL WEALTH, BROCK PURDY WANTS TO USE HIS LIFESTYLE FOR GOOD

"Some pretty good ideas, our developers, I think we’re fortunate to be where we are down at the epicenter of the innovation there, and we’ve tried to take advantage of that," Lynch added. "And I do think every team is probably using it in some form or fashion. And I think that will only increase as we move forward."

San Fran made a big splash this offseason when they signed wide receiver Mike Evans to a three-year deal with $42.5 million. The Niners have struggled with consistency from their wide receivers, largely due to injuries.

Jauan Jennings led all Niners wide receivers with 90 targets, and Kendrick Bourne and Ricky Pearsall were both tied for second with 53. Brock Purdy largely relied on Christian McCaffrey (129 targets) and George Kittle (69). However, Kittle's timetable is uncertain after rupturing his Achilles in the NFL playoffs.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk celebrating with general manager John Lynch at SoFi Stadium

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk celebrates with general manager John Lynch after the NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sept. 17, 2023. (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

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Who knows what AI could have come up with when Brock Purdy was taken with the last selection in 2022, though.

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