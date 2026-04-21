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Reese Witherspoon doubles down on AI comments, adds 'no one is paying me' to say them

Witherspoon acknowledged 'valid' concerns over artificial intelligence in a new Instagram Story

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
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Actress Reese Witherspoon doubled down on her comments encouraging women to learn how to use artificial intelligence (AI) after receiving backlash for her original Instagram post.

The "Morning Show" and "Legally Blonde" actress grabbed attention last week for an Instagram video and post calling on people to learn how to use AI in their daily lives before it was too late.

"The AI revolution has begun, and I need to learn as much as I possibly can about AI and share it with all of you. Also, FYI: the jobs women hold are 3x more likely to be automated by AI, yet women are using AI at a rate 25% lower than men on average. We don’t want to be left behind. So… do you want to learn with me?" Witherspoon posted.

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AI training on keyboard

Reese Witherspoon encouraged her followers to learn how to use AI in their daily lives. (iStock)

Witherspoon faced backlash from commenters suspecting the actress of being paid by AI companies to support the technology. In a new Instagram Story post on Monday, she stood by her post after it "got people talking."

"To be clear, no one is paying me to talk about this. I’m just a curious human. My kids are learning about AI tools, I know a lot of founders who are vibe coding, and I hear about people using AI in EVERY sector of business," the post read.

Witherspoon clarified that she was aware of the "valid" economic and environmental concerns over AI and AI data centers.

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Reese Witherspoon wears orange dress at Los Angeles event.

Reese Witherspoon stood by her post in additional Instagram Stories. (Getty Images)

"I don’t believe computers should replace humanity. I’m planning on learning as much as possible so that I’m educated about this technological revolution. If you want to learn with me, great, let’s do this! If you don’t, that’s okay too," Witherspoon wrote.

In another Instagram Story, Witherspoon remarked that Instagram itself also uses AI in several ways, such as by detecting fake accounts and flagging harmful content.

"Which is why it's worth understanding... it's everywhere," she wrote.

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Fox News Digital reached out to Witherspoon's representatives for comment.

Reese Witherspoon poses on red carpet in black

Other actors like Sandra Bullock have agreed with Reese Witherspoon on AI. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

After Witherspoon's original video, fellow actress Sandra Bullock made similar comments encouraging people to "lean into" AI to become more accustomed to the technology.

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"We have to observe it. We have to understand it. We have to lean into it. We have to use it in a really constructive and creative way, make it our friend rather than — I mean, we have to be incredibly cautious and aware of it because there are people who will use it for evil and not good. But I do feel that there’s a place for it… It’s here. We have to just be friends in some dark way," Bullock said.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

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