Fox News AI Newsletter: Historic infrastructure buildout for AI

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Nvidia CEO says AI boom is fueling the 'largest' infrastructure buildout in history

- Apple taps Google Gemini to power Apple Intelligence

- Amazon to cut thousands of jobs in sweeping corporate layoffs

TECH TSUNAMI: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence is setting off what he described as the "largest infrastructure buildout in human history," as companies and governments pour trillions of dollars into the computing power needed to run AI systems in real time.

TITANS UNITE: Apple and Google just made one of the most important artificial intelligence (AI) announcements of the year. Under a new multi-year collaboration, Apple will base the next generation of its Apple Foundation Models on Google's Gemini models and cloud technology.

JOB CUTS: Amazon is planning to cut thousands of jobs as part of a broader push to eliminate nearly 10% of its corporate workforce, according to Reuters.

GOING MOBILE: Amazon has rolled out Alexa.com, which brings Alexa+ directly to your web browser for Early Access users. Instead of relying on a speaker or phone, you can now open a laptop and start using Alexa like any other web-based AI tool.

AI FOR MAIN STREET: The House of Representatives passed a bill that would require the government to create more access to artificial intelligence (AI) education for small businesses Tuesday evening.

BEYOND DATA CENTERS: Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon joins "Mornings with Maria" to discuss the next phase of the AI boom that's expanding beyond data centers into cars, devices and robotics.

THE ENTERPRISE SHIFT: ServiceNow and OpenAI are deepening their strategic partnership with an enhanced collaboration to help enterprises accelerate efforts to turn artificial intelligence (AI) into measurable business outcomes.

JOB CONCERNS: Palantir CEO Alex Karp suggested Tuesday that usage of artificial intelligence "bolsters civil liberties," while also warning Europe that its adoption of technology is falling behind the U.S. and China.

NOT TRUE: Billy Bob Thornton is setting the record straight about hanging up his cowboy hat. The 70-year-old star of Taylor Sheridan’s hit series "Landman" shut down rumors he’s exiting the Paramount+ drama, calling the claims false.

'SO WRONG': Pro Football Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson appeared to be just as unsettled as other football fans were over an AI video that appeared of him during the college football national championship.

COMING SOON: Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Thursday the company is planning to make its Optimus robots available for sale to the public by the end of 2027.

