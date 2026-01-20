House passes AI education bill for small businesses in landslide 395-14 vote

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The House of Representatives passed a bill that would require the government to create more access to artificial intelligence (AI) education for small businesses Tuesday evening.

The AI for Main Street Act passed with broad bipartisan support in a 395-14 vote. Eleven Republicans and three Democrats voted against the measure.

"Main Street stands at the doorstep of a major transformation because the AI revolution isn’t just coming, it’s already here," Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., the bill’s sponsor, said in a statement after its passage.

"We’re ensuring entrepreneurs and job creators aren’t left behind. Our AI for Main Street Act will provide small businesses with the resources, education and training needed to responsibly utilize artificial intelligence."

CHINA RACES AHEAD ON AI; TRUMP WARNS AMERICA CAN'T REGULATE ITSELF INTO DEFEAT

The AI for Main Street Act would direct the Small Business Administration (SBA) and its Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs) to help startups learn to adopt AI technology by providing training and outreach.

The bill fits into the preexisting framework of the SBDCs.

According to the SBA, SBDCs exist to help small businesses access capital, exchange information on new technologies, improve business planning, and manage finances and personnel administration.

AI COULD DRIVE US UNEMPLOYMENT TO 20%, SENATORS WARN AS NEW BILL TARGETS JOB TRACKING

The SBA says it has at least 900 service locations that coordinate 62 SBDC centers nationwide.

The bill does not allocate any additional funding for its new directives on AI.

Alford said he feared that much larger companies would quickly integrate AI technologies while smaller enterprises would struggle to adopt new tools and get left behind.

"We want small business owners to understand not only what AI can do, but how to use it securely, safely, ethically and effectively," Alford said in a floor speech on his bill.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"This bill is about empowering people, not replacing them. I’m proud to see the House pass our bipartisan bill to champion small businesses," Alford added.

The bill, having cleared the House, heads to the Senate for consideration.