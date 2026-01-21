Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Miami Hurricanes

NFL legend Jimmy Johnson slams AI video circulating across social media

Jimmy Johnson was in attendance for the national championship

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Joel Klatt on Indiana being ‘the most consequential champion’ ever | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd Video

Joel Klatt on Indiana being ‘the most consequential champion’ ever | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Joel Klatt and Colin Cowherd discuss the importance of Indiana winning the National Championship, and whether or not Miami can rebound following their loss.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pro Football Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson appeared to be just as unsettled as other football fans were over an AI video that appeared of him during the college football national championship.

An AI video made its way around social media of Johnson kissing a younger woman on the sideline. He reacted to the clip Tuesday morning.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jimmy Johnson greets Mario Cristobal

Former Miami head coach Jimmy Johnson greets Miami head coach Mario Cristobal prior to the during the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic between the Miami Hurricanes and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Dec. 31, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"This is fake…this is so wrong!" he wrote on his X account.

The post he reacted to was later deleted.

Johnson, 82, was at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, to watch the Miami Hurricanes take on the Indiana Hoosiers. Johnson coached Miami from 1984 to 1988 before being hired as the Dallas Cowboys head coach.

He led the Hurricanes to a national championship in 1987.

DETAILS EMERGE AFTER MIAMI STAR SEEN THROWING PUNCH AT INDIANA PLAYER FOLLOWING NATIONAL TITLE LOSS

Jimmy Johnson at the Cotton Bowl

Jimmy Johnson celebrates the Miami Hurricanes win against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 31, 2025. (Jerome Miron/Imagn Images)

Unfortunately, Johnson watched Miami come up just short against Indiana. The Hurricanes couldn’t get the necessary stops to keep Indiana out of the end zone. Miami quarterback Carson Beck threw an interception on the final drive to help seal the Hoosiers’ win.

"Canes came up short but had a good year," Johnson added on X.

Miami finished second in the final Associated Press top 25 poll. It’s the second time the school had finished with at least 10 wins under Mario Cristobal and only the third time since they hit the threshold since winning the Orange Bowl under Larry Coker in 2003.

Carson Beck warms up for the national title game

Miami quarterback Carson Beck warms up before the College Football Playoff national championship game between Miami and Indiana, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Hurricanes will look to reload and prep for another run in 2026.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue