NFL legend Jimmy Johnson slams AI video circulating across social media

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pro Football Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson appeared to be just as unsettled as other football fans were over an AI video that appeared of him during the college football national championship.

An AI video made its way around social media of Johnson kissing a younger woman on the sideline. He reacted to the clip Tuesday morning.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"This is fake…this is so wrong!" he wrote on his X account.

The post he reacted to was later deleted.

Johnson, 82, was at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, to watch the Miami Hurricanes take on the Indiana Hoosiers. Johnson coached Miami from 1984 to 1988 before being hired as the Dallas Cowboys head coach.

He led the Hurricanes to a national championship in 1987.

DETAILS EMERGE AFTER MIAMI STAR SEEN THROWING PUNCH AT INDIANA PLAYER FOLLOWING NATIONAL TITLE LOSS

Unfortunately, Johnson watched Miami come up just short against Indiana. The Hurricanes couldn’t get the necessary stops to keep Indiana out of the end zone. Miami quarterback Carson Beck threw an interception on the final drive to help seal the Hoosiers’ win.

"Canes came up short but had a good year," Johnson added on X.

Miami finished second in the final Associated Press top 25 poll. It’s the second time the school had finished with at least 10 wins under Mario Cristobal and only the third time since they hit the threshold since winning the Orange Bowl under Larry Coker in 2003.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Hurricanes will look to reload and prep for another run in 2026.