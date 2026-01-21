Apple taps Google Gemini to power Apple Intelligence

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Apple and Google just made one of the most important artificial intelligence (AI) announcements of the year. Under a new multi-year collaboration, Apple will base the next generation of its Apple Foundation Models on Google's Gemini models and cloud technology.

The companies confirmed the partnership in a joint statement, signaling a major shift in how Apple plans to deliver AI features across the iPhone, iPad and Mac.

The deal comes as Apple faces growing pressure to catch up in AI, especially after delaying a long-promised overhaul of Siri.

Why Apple chose Google's Gemini

Apple evaluated multiple AI options before settling on Gemini. According to the joint statement, Apple believes Google's AI provides the strongest foundation for its own models. Gemini has quickly become one of the most capable large language model families, backed by Google's massive cloud infrastructure.

For Apple, this means faster development, more reliable performance and the ability to roll out advanced features without rebuilding everything from scratch. At the same time, Apple says Apple Intelligence will still run on the device and through its Private Cloud Compute system. In other words, Apple controls how user data flows, even if the underlying models come from Google.

The joint statement from Apple and Google

Here is the full joint statement from the two companies:

"Apple and Google have entered into a multi-year collaboration under which the next generation of Apple Foundation Models will be based on Google's Gemini models and cloud technology. These models will help power future Apple Intelligence features, including a more personalized Siri coming this year.

"After careful evaluation, Apple determined that Google's AI technology provides the most capable foundation for Apple Foundation Models and is excited about the innovative new experiences it will unlock for Apple users. Apple Intelligence will continue to run on Apple devices and Private Cloud Compute, while maintaining Apple's industry-leading privacy standards."

That last line is critical. Apple is clearly trying to reassure users that privacy remains central, even with Google's technology involved.

A long-delayed Siri overhaul finally moves forward

A more personalized Siri is one of the biggest promises tied to this deal. Apple had already previewed major Siri improvements but ran into development problems. Reports described internal frustration, bugs and delays that pushed the revamped assistant further out than planned. This partnership helps explain why. By leaning on Gemini, Apple can accelerate Siri's evolution instead of trying to solve every AI challenge internally. The result should be a smarter assistant that better understands context, handles complex requests and integrates more deeply across Apple apps.

Behind-the-scenes pressure at Apple

This deal did not happen in a vacuum. Apple has faced criticism for moving too slowly on AI while rivals pushed ahead. Apple had reportedly been in talks to license a custom version of Gemini for Siri and was expected to pay roughly $1 billion per year, though the official announcement did not confirm any financial terms.

Apple has also reshuffled its AI leadership. The company recently hired Amar Subramanya as vice president of artificial intelligence. He replaced John Giannandrea, who stepped down from the role after leading Apple's AI strategy since 2018.

Antitrust questions loom

There is also a regulatory angle. Apple and Google already face scrutiny for their long-standing search agreement. That partnership came under renewed attention after U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta ruled that Google holds a monopoly in online search, while still allowing payments to Apple to keep Google as the default search engine on iPhones. This new AI collaboration could attract fresh attention from antitrust regulators who worry about powerful tech companies becoming even more intertwined.

What this means for you

For those of you using Apple devices, the impact is straightforward. You should see smarter Apple Intelligence features arrive faster, starting with a more capable Siri. Tasks like summarizing messages, handling complex reminders and understanding context across apps should improve. At the same time, Apple insists your data stays protected. Apple Intelligence will still rely on device processing and Private Cloud Compute, rather than funneling personal data directly into Google's systems. In short, users get better AI without giving up Apple's privacy stance, at least in theory.

Kurt's key takeaways

Apple's partnership with Google marks a turning point in its AI story. Instead of going it alone, Apple is betting that combining its privacy-focused platform with Google's AI muscle is the fastest path forward. If Apple delivers on its promises, this deal could finally close the AI gap that has frustrated users and investors alike. The real test will come when those features land on your devices.

Do you trust Apple to balance powerful AI with privacy now that Google's technology sits under the hood? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

