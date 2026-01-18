Alexa.com brings Alexa+ to your browser

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For years, Alexa mostly stayed in one place. It lived on kitchen counters, nightstands or living room shelves. That setup worked for music and timers, but it also limited when and how people could actually use the assistant. Now that is changing.

Amazon has rolled out Alexa.com, which brings Alexa+ directly to your web browser for Early Access users. Instead of relying on a speaker or phone, you can now open a laptop and start using Alexa like any other web-based AI tool.

This shift is less about new tricks and more about access. Alexa can now follow you throughout your day instead of waiting for you at home.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide – free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter.

CHATGPT HEALTH PROMISES PRIVACY FOR HEALTH CONVERSATIONS

What Alexa.com actually is

Alexa.com is the browser-based version of Alexa+. You can type questions, explore topics, plan trips, organize tasks, or create content without touching a smart speaker. The biggest difference is continuity. Alexa keeps context across devices, so conversations carry over whether you are on your laptop, phone, Echo, or Fire TV. You do not have to repeat yourself every time you switch screens. That makes Alexa feel less like a command tool and more like an assistant that remembers what you are working on.

Who can use Alexa.com right now

Alexa.com is not open to everyone yet. To use it, you need:

Alexa+ Early Access

An Amazon account linked to a compatible Echo, Fire TV, or Fire tablet

A US-based Amazon account

Device language set to English, United States

Child profiles are not supported on the browser version. Older Echo devices will continue using the original Alexa.

What Alexa.com cannot do yet

Because Alexa.com is still in Early Access, it has limits that matter for everyday users. Right now:

You can only type to Alexa in your browser

Voice interaction is not supported on the web

Music playback is not available

Smart home controls are limited compared to Echo devices

Amazon says features will roll out gradually. Alexa.com is meant to complement your devices, not fully replace them yet.

Meal planning without juggling tabs

One area where Alexa.com feels genuinely useful is meal planning. You can ask Alexa for a full week of meals and set preferences like high protein, low sugar, or kid-friendly lunches. Alexa generates a plan and turns it into a shopping list. From there, items can be added directly to Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods. Instead of bouncing between recipes, notes and carts, everything happens in one place.

Organizing everyday life in one place

Alexa.com also works as a lightweight life organizer. You can upload documents, emails and images so Alexa can pull out key details. That includes appointments, reminders and schedules you would otherwise forget. Instead of searching your inbox, you can ask Alexa when the dog last went to the vet or what time practice starts tonight. The information stays available across devices.

Smart home access, with limits

Alexa.com keeps your smart home controls visible next to your chat window. While full smart home control is still limited in the browser, Alexa.com lets you check status, review activity and continue actions on your Echo or Fire TV devices. It is most useful as a bridge. You can start something in the browser and finish it at home without starting over.

Recipes that follow you into the kitchen

Alexa.com also simplifies cooking. If you find a recipe online, you can paste the link into Alexa and ask it to adjust for dietary needs. Alexa can save it, convert it into ingredients and add everything to your shopping list. When it is time to cook, Alexa can pull the recipe up on your Echo Show, guide you step by step and manage timers so your hands stay free.

5 TECH TERMS THAT SHAPE YOUR ONLINE PRIVACY

Finding something to watch faster

Decision fatigue hits hard at night. On Alexa.com, you can explore movie themes, get recommendations and save picks for later. When you sit down, Alexa remembers your choices and sends them to your Fire TV. That cuts down on scrolling and family debates.

What about privacy

Using Alexa on the web raises natural privacy questions. Amazon says Alexa+ includes built-in protections and user controls. Still, it is worth taking a minute to review your settings, especially if you plan to upload documents or personal information. A few smart habits can help:

Check your Alexa privacy settings and review stored activity

Avoid uploading sensitive documents like IDs or medical records

Use strong antivirus software to protect your device. The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have strong antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe. Get my picks for the best 2026 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices at Cyberguy.com.

As with any AI assistant, convenience comes with trade-offs. Staying aware helps you stay in control.

How much Alexa+ will cost

Alexa+ is free during Early Access. When Early Access ends, you will not be automatically charged. After that:

Alexa+ stays free with a Prime membership

Non-Prime users can subscribe for $19.99 per month

This makes Alexa.com more appealing for Prime members and a tougher sell for everyone else.

What this means to you

For most people, Alexa.com is about convenience. If you already use Alexa at home, the web version makes it easier to use during the day. You can plan, organize or look things up from your computer and then pick up later on your phone or Echo. It also puts Alexa in the same category as other browser-based AI tools, but with deeper ties to shopping, smart home features and entertainment. Whether you stick with it will likely come down to how often you want Alexa to help you during your day.

Take my quiz: How safe is your online security?

Think your devices and data are truly protected? Take this quick quiz to see where your digital habits stand. From passwords to Wi-Fi settings, you’ll get a personalized breakdown of what you’re doing right and what needs improvement. Take my Quiz here: Cyberguy.com.

YOU CAN FINALLY CHANGE YOUR GMAIL ADDRESS WITHOUT LOSING DATA

Kurt's key takeaways

Alexa.com does not reinvent Alexa. It simply makes it easier to use where people already spend time. By bringing Alexa+ to the browser, Amazon is betting that continuity matters more than novelty. For some users, that will be enough to make Alexa feel relevant again.

If Alexa followed you from your laptop to your living room, would you actually rely on it more, or would it still feel optional? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you'll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide – free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter.

Copyright 2026 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.