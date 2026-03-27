Fox News AI Newsletter: Family turns down $26M from AI giant to keep farmland

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Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Kentucky family turns down $26M from AI giant to keep farmland that 'fed a nation'

- Trump names David Sacks co-chair of tech advisory council, expanding AI, crypto role

- Hollywood union praises Trump's AI policy as 'protections for human creativity'

MOOVE ALONG: A Kentucky family reportedly rejected a massive $26 million offer from a major artificial intelligence company. The family chose instead to preserve their historic farmland, citing its legacy of helping feed the nation over corporate tech expansion.

GROWING INFLUENCE: President Donald Trump has appointed David Sacks as the co-chair of his technology advisory council. This strategic move signals an expanded focus on shaping both artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency policies under the current administration's economic and political agenda.

'STRONGLY SUPPORT': A major Hollywood union is offering praise for President Trump's approach to artificial intelligence policy. The union specifically highlighted the administration's efforts to implement protections for human creativity in the face of rapidly evolving generative AI tools in the entertainment industry.

FUTURE FORWARD: First lady Melania Trump welcomed a humanoid robot during a historic artificial intelligence summit hosted at the White House. The event underscores the administration's active engagement with rapidly advancing emerging technologies.

WASTE WATCH: Vice President JD Vance's anti-fraud task force intensifies its efforts to identify and root out fraudulent activities nationwide. The ramped-up initiative follows a major enforcement action that resulted in the suspension of 70 providers in Los Angeles.

TECH SHOWDOWN: House Speaker Mike Johnson outlined two specific conditions that he argues must be met for the United States to successfully win the highly competitive global artificial intelligence race.

SIDELINING PROGRESS: Sen. John Fetterman sharply criticized a proposed moratorium on the construction of AI data centers. Fetterman argues that pausing infrastructure development would place the United States at a severe disadvantage, characterizing the proposal as a "China first" policy.

EARTH’S EDGE: Fox News' Bret Baier explores the intersection of political energy strategy and next-generation technology, reporting on how artificial intelligence is playing a crucial role in unlocking new potential for geothermal energy development across the country.

POWER PLAY: Palantir CTO Shyam Sankar addresses what he calls America's "undeclared emergency." The sweeping cultural and geopolitical conversation covers the threat posed by Iran, the development of deadly new U.S. weapons systems and strategic maneuvers required to avoid World War III.

CAUTION ADVISED: Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak expressed skepticism about the current state of artificial intelligence. Weighing in on the tech industry's latest obsession, Wozniak stated plainly that he is not a fan of the technology's current trajectory.

MONEY MATTERS: BlackRock CEO Larry Fink warned about the financial disparities potentially exacerbated by technological advancements. Fink emphasized that expanding market participation is absolutely necessary to address the growing wealth gap amid the current artificial intelligence boom.

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