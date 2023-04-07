Zion Williamson ruled out for NBA's play-in tournament, has not played since early January: report

The New Orleans Pelicans will be without their superstar when the NBA play-in tournament starts next week.

The Pelicans ruled Zion Williamson out for the play-in tournament, and his status for the playoffs is in doubt should New Orleans advance , according to The Athletic.

Williamson has not played since January 2nd, when the first overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft injured his hamstring against the Philadelphia 76ers.

He has played in just 29 games during the 2022-23 season, averaging 26.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

On Thursday, Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said that Williamson would continue with his rehab.

"After further evaluation, it has been determined that Zion Williamson will continue his rehabilitation and conditioning regimen," Griffin said. "We will continue to monitor his progression and updates will be provided as warranted."

New Orleans secured a play-in spot on Wednesday in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies and has an opportunity to move up in the standings as they currently sit a game behind the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors.

"It’s incredible to have the opportunity two years in a row to play in the postseason," second-year Pelicans coach Willie Green said. "We’re continuing to build. So, for us, this a big step."

Williamson has spent the majority of his NBA career dealing with injuries, missing the entire 2021-22 season with a broken foot.

The Duke product has played in just 114 games in four seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.