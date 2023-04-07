Expand / Collapse search
Zion Williamson
Published

Zion Williamson ruled out for NBA's play-in tournament, has not played since early January: report

Williamson has appeared in just 29 games this season

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The New Orleans Pelicans will be without their superstar when the NBA play-in tournament starts next week. 

The Pelicans ruled Zion Williamson out for the play-in tournament, and his status for the playoffs is in doubt should New Orleans advance, according to The Athletic. 

Zion Williamson, #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans, prepares to shoot a free throw during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on January 2, 2023, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Zion Williamson, #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans, prepares to shoot a free throw during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on January 2, 2023, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Williamson has not played since January 2nd, when the first overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft injured his hamstring against the Philadelphia 76ers. 

He has played in just 29 games during the 2022-23 season, averaging 26.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. 

On Thursday, Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said that Williamson would continue with his rehab. 

Zion Williamson, #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans, looks on during warm-ups before the preseason game against the Miami Heat on October 12, 2022, at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. 

Zion Williamson, #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans, looks on during warm-ups before the preseason game against the Miami Heat on October 12, 2022, at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida.  (Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)

"After further evaluation, it has been determined that Zion Williamson will continue his rehabilitation and conditioning regimen," Griffin said. "We will continue to monitor his progression and updates will be provided as warranted."

New Orleans secured a play-in spot on Wednesday in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies and has an opportunity to move up in the standings as they currently sit a game behind the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors.  

"It’s incredible to have the opportunity two years in a row to play in the postseason," second-year Pelicans coach Willie Green said. "We’re continuing to build. So, for us, this a big step."

Zion Williamson, #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans, out due to injury, watches from the bench during a game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on March 28, 2023, in San Francisco, California.  

Zion Williamson, #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans, out due to injury, watches from the bench during a game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on March 28, 2023, in San Francisco, California.   (Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

Williamson has spent the majority of his NBA career dealing with injuries, missing the entire 2021-22 season with a broken foot. 

The Duke product has played in just 114 games in four seasons. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.