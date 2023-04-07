NBA All-Star to fulfill mandatory military service in Finland during offseason: ‘We take pride in it’

Utah Jazz All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen has offseason plans.

The 2023 All-Star selection will fulfill his mandatory service in the Finnish military after the season, according to a report by ESPN.

"It's mandatory, we have to do it, but at the same time we take pride in it, too," Markkanen told ESPN. "I think it sets an example to serve. And I'm confident I can do it in a way that it's not going to affect my preparation for next season, either."

ILLINOIS MAN ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGED BURGLARY ATTEMPT AT MICHAEL JORDAN'S ESTATE OUTSIDE CHICAGO

In Finland, military service is mandatory for all males by the age of 30.

Markkanen, 25, is scheduled to report to a base in Helsinki either on April 17th or at some point in July.

"Of course, I'd rather be working out like I normally do [in the offseason], but I've heard they do a good job of combining the two," Markkanen said. "You're able to do your job working as an athlete and your basic training at the same time."

Markkanen postponed his service while playing college basketball at the University of Arizona and while playing for the Finnish national team.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Lauri has always said he was going to do this," said his longtime agent, Michael Lelchitski. "It's important for him as a citizen to fulfill his civic duty and not have any kind of preferential treatment just because he is a famous athlete."

Markkanen is getting ready to wrap up his best season as a professional, averaging 25.6 points per game, a career-high.

He was traded to the Jazz from the Cleveland Cavaliers in September as part of the blockbuster deal for Donovan Mitchell.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Utah was expected to be one of the worst teams in the NBA this season but remained in the playoff picture in the Western Conference until Thursday’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Jazz have two games remaining on their regular season schedule.

"Yeah, I mean, that's something we're not accustomed to here or in Canada," Jazz teammate Kelly Olynyk said, according to KSL News. "Lauri's a stand-up citizen, so he is going to do whatever he has to do to serve his country, and I commend him for that. A lot of guys here wouldn't do it or would try to get out of it. I don't really have another comment on that. It's crazy to hear."