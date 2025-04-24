Expand / Collapse search
Miami Dolphins

Zach Wilson's Dolphins number 'doesn't scream serious QB,' ex-NFL star says

Wilson is entering his first season with the Dolphins

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Former NFL star Ryan Fitzpatrick took aim at Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson over the decision to wear No. 0 during the 2025 season.

Wilson’s number was listed on the official Dolphins roster page. He signed with Miami after a few years as an on-and-off starter with the New York Jets and a backup with the Denver Broncos.

Ryan Fitzpatrick warms up

New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick warms up for the Steelers game at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Oct. 9, 2016. (Mark Konezny-USA Today Sports)

But Fitzpatrick was particularly perturbed over the No. 0 decision.

"Hey Zach there’s always time to change your mind… I know you’re friends with Braxton Berrios and I know it worked for Orlando Woolridge but if you’re trying to build back your career and be taken serious (which I’m sure you are) this won’t help…" the Amazon Prime Video NFL analyst wrote on X.

Fitzpatrick later explained why he didn’t believe Wilson would be taken seriously in his attempt to become an NFL starter again if he wore No. 0.

Zach Wilson looks on field

Zach Wilson of the New York Jets before the Dolphins game at Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 17, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

"It might be silly but perception matters in this business and a QB trying to resurrect his career wearing #0 doesn’t scream serious QB," he added.

The Jets selected Wilson with the No. 2 pick over the 2021 NFL Draft. He was 12-21 as a starter with 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.

He was set to be backup during the 2023 season but ended up starting 11 games in place of an injured Aaron Rodgers. He signed with the Broncos in 2024 once Rodgers came back.

Zach Wilson drops back

Zach Wilson of the New York Jets drops back to pass against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 17, 2023, in Miami Gardens. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

He didn’t get to play as Bo Nix won the starting job and became one of the top rookies in the 2024 season. Now, he will get to serve as a backup to Tua Tagovailoa.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.