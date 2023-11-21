Zach Wilson understands Jets' decision to bench him: 'We’re not putting up points'

Zach Wilson has been demoted to third-string quarterback heading into the New York Jets’ Black Friday matchup against the Miami Dolphins, and he understands why: The Jets are not scoring enough points.

"I can sit here and say I’ve had a bunch of growth and tremendous whatever this year, but if you’re not scoring touchdowns, it doesn’t matter," he told reporters on Tuesday. "It really doesn’t."

Jets head coach Robert Saleh made the call to sit Wilson for the first time since he took over for the injured Aaron Rodgers in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday. The Jets ended up losing the game 32-6, when Wilson was just 7-of-15 for 81 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

On the season, entering the AFC East battle, Wilson has just five touchdowns.

"When you’re not scoring touchdowns consistently and we’re letting our defense down and we’re not putting up points, what do you expect?" Wilson said. "If you keep doing the same thing, nothing’s gonna change, so I understand."

The Jets will go with Tim Boyle, Wilson's backup since the Rodgers injury, while Trevor Siemian was signed off the practice squad to back him up.

This is not something that Wilson is not used to either. Mike White took over for him last season, which sent a surge through the offense against the Chicago Bears. It did not last long, though, as White got injured, forcing Wilson back in the starting role.

Against the Jacksonville Jaguars at home, Wilson was benched again, this time for Chris Streveler.

The Jets made the decision this past offseason that Wilson was not the man who could lead the offense any longer, prompting an aggressive pursuit of Rodgers, which ultimately came to fruition in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers reportedly told the team he wants to practice soon, and he could return this season from his torn Achilles as long as the Jets remain in playoff contention. At 4-6, they are going to need to win games, and win them quickly, for that to happen.

What this benching means for Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, and his Jets future is also a big question. New York only has him under contract for another year, with the expectation his fifth-year option will not be picked up.

Wilson has not thought about his future just yet, as he is processing his major demotion.

"We’ll handle the rest later," he told reporters.

He added, "We’re kind of at that point, let’s find something that’s working because whatever we’re doing now is not working."