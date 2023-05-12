Yankees team up with GameOn's intelligent chat platform to enhance digital fan experience

The New York Yankees recently announced a new partnership with GameOn Technology that aims to help sports fans have authentic conversational experiences.

The intelligent chat platform powered by GameOn will make purchasing tickets to sports events around the world easier. As it relates to the Yankees, fans inside Yankee Stadium will have direct access to the AI-enabled chatbot.

The chat will act as a virtual concierge and will be able to provide answers to many frequently asked questions baseball fans would have during their visit to the Bronx stadium.

The built-in technology will enable the chat to generate responses in a variety of languages. The full integration of Ticketmaster into the platform will give MLB fans across the world the capability to find tickets quickly and easily.

"What the Yankees and GameOn agree on is that everybody is already chatting. I know I'm certainly chatting on my way to any game that I'm going to, I'm chatting while I'm there," GameOn CEO Alex Beckman told Fox News Digital.

GameOn has made accessing important information easy, automated, and fast for fans.

"We're making sure that the Yankees are able to connect with those fans all along the points of that fan journey. It could be in the stadium, anything from finding something they need, a certain time of food, a place to rest, information about what size bag they can bring in or not. The types of things as fans we are always thinking about."

One key principle GameOn continues to focus on is ensuring that the company is responsible with AI.

"Companies like the Yankees, the NBA they trust us to chat with their fans. To take this conversation to them, they also trust us to get AI right and that we bring it to them in way that is responsible and fans can enjoy it.

GameOn has been at the forefront of the intelligent chat platform industry and has partnered with a long list of professional sports leagues and teams.

In addition to the Yankees, GameOn currently partners with the NBA and FIFA. The Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks, Las Vegas Aces, and Indiana Fever, makeup just some of the company's current roster of NBA and WNBA franchise partners.

GameOn also works with the Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings.

The Yankees said the chat platform will enhance the customer service experience for fans.

"For those unfamiliar with visiting Yankee Stadium ... GameOn’s chat platform enables us to provide exceptional and instantaneous customer service from the get-go," Yankees SVP/Strategic Ventures Marty Greenspun said in a statement.