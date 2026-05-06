2026-27 College Football Odds: Will LSU Make CFP in Kiffin’s First Year?

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Despite ongoing discussions regarding further expansion to 16 or 24 teams, the College Football Playoff will remain a 12-team field for the 2026-27 season.

With that, the "To Miss The College Football Playoff" betting market allows bettors to wager on which programs will fall short of the next season's CFP field.

And while the hiring of Lane Kiffin sent shockwaves through the SEC over the last six months, LSU has opened as a surprising favorite (-190) to miss the CFP in Year 1 of the new era.

But LSU is far from the only powerhouse facing major skepticism.

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Entering Year 3 under Kalen DeBoer, Alabama (-185) is also favored to miss the Playoff, while Michigan (-350) is heavily favored to miss the postseason in Kyle Whittingham's first season.

The Crimson Tide lost Ty Simpson to the NFL and will need to improve a rushing attack that ranked 126th in yards per carry last season. Bryce Underwood returns for the Wolverines under a completely new coaching staff that includes offensive coordinator Jason Becht.

On the other hand, oddsmakers are expecting the Big Ten to once again dominate the Playoff picture. Indiana, Ohio State and Oregon are all viewed as likely CFP teams based on the early numbers.

After winning the national championship this past season, the Hoosiers reloaded through the transfer portal, bringing in former TCU quarterback Josh Hoover to replace Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza. Ohio State returns quarterback Julian Sayin and superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, while Oregon brings back star QB Dante Moore.

Notre Dame stands out the most, however, as the Fighting Irish currently own the best odds to make the Playoff.

Despite Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price going to the NFL, Notre Dame brings back Heisman Trophy favorite CJ Carr, four returning starters on the offensive line, and a defense expected to be among the best in the nation.

Let's check out the latest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of May 6.

To miss the College Football Playoff 2026-27

USC: -360 (bet $10 to win $12.78 total)

Michigan: -350 (bet $10 to win $12.86 total)

Oklahoma: -300 (bet $10 to win $13.33 total)

Ole Miss: -220 (bet $10 to win $14.55 total)

LSU: -190 (bet $10 to win $15.26 total)

Alabama: -185 (bet $10 to win $15.41 total)

Texas A&M: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)

Texas Tech: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Texas: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Georgia: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)

Ohio State: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Oregon: +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Miami (FL): +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Indiana: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Notre Dame: +470 (bet $10 to win $57 total)