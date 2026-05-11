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Craig Morton, quarterback who led the Broncos to their first Super Bowl appearance, dead at 83

Morton was named AFC Offensive Player of the Year after going 12-2 and reaching Super Bowl XII

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
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Former Denver Broncos quarterback Craig Morton, who was inducted into the team’s Ring of Fame, died on Saturday. He was 83.

Morton was critical in helping the Broncos reach their first-ever playoff appearance, ultimately getting them to Super Bowl XII during the 1977 campaign.

After going 12-2 during the season, and getting wins in the playoffs over the Pittsburgh Steelers and then-Oakland Raiders, Morton was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Year.

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Denver Broncos quarterback Craig Morton standing on sidelines with hands on hips

Denver Broncos quarterback Craig Morton stands on the sidelines with both hands on his hips. (GETTY)

"Craig Morton is unbelievable," fellow Ring of Famer Haven Moses said after the Broncos won the AFC Championship in 1978, per the New York Times. "To me, he’s the most valuable player in the National Football League."

Morton also won Sporting News Player of the Year, the PFWA Comeback Player of the Year and the NFL UPI MVP in 1977.

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"We are saddened to learn of the passing of #BroncosROF quarterback Craig Morton, who died on Saturday at the age of 83," the Broncos posted on social media.

Morton also led the Broncos to two different division titles and three playoff berths during his six seasons with the franchise. He finished his career in Denver with 11,895 passing yards, which marked the most in franchise history at the time.

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Quarterback Craig Morton dropping back to pass during an NFL game at Mile High Stadium

Quarterback Craig Morton #7 of the Denver Broncos drops back to pass during an NFL game at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colo., circa 1978. Morton played for the Broncos from 1977 to 1982. (Focus On Sport/Getty Images)

Morton also led the Broncos with pass attempts (1,594) and completions (907). But Morton’s time with the Broncos was the latter half of his NFL career.

He was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 1965, the fifth overall pick out of Cal. Morton spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Cowboys, where he threw for 10,279 yards with 80 touchdowns and 73 interceptions. He went 32-14-1 in his time with Dallas.

Then, during the 1974 season, Morton was moved to the New York Giants, a division rival of the Cowboys. He went 1-6 in his first seven starts that year and wouldn’t find much success in New York across three seasons.

Quarterback Craig Morton dropping back to pass during an NFL game at Mile High Stadium

Quarterback Craig Morton #7 of the Denver Broncos drops back to pass during an NFL game at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colo., circa 1978. Morton played for the Broncos from 1977 to 1982. (Focus On Sport/Getty Images)

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For his career, Morton threw for 27,908 yards with 183 touchdowns. He owned an 81-62-1 record across 207 games.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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