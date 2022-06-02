Yankees’ Josh Donaldson hurt that teammates didn’t have his back after ‘Jackie’ incident

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson is not thrilled with his teammates’ reactions to the accusation that he directed a racial comment toward Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson during a May 21 game at Yankee Stadium.

During a Saturday game between the Yankees and the White Sox, Donaldson called Anderson "Jackie," a reference to baseball great Jackie Robinson. Anderson, who told Sports Illustrated in 2019 that "I kind of feel like today’s Jackie Robinson," did not appreciate the reference, and the comment from Donaldson eventually resulted in both benches coming onto the field.

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was critical of Donaldson, essentially telling reporters that he believed his teammate was in the wrong.

"It’s a tough one. Joke or not, I just don’t think it’s the right thing to do there," Judge said to reporters . "Especially given the history, especially with the series in Chicago. A little bit of beef between Anderson and JD [Donaldson]."

On Wednesday, Donaldson spoke to reporters, saying that he was disappointed that his teammates did not come to his defense.

"I think that was tough to hear, for sure, just for the simple fact that I pride myself on being a good teammate, and everywhere I’ve went, every organization that I’ve been a part of, minus Oakland, has offered me extensions, has wanted me to stay back," Donaldson said during batting practice on Wednesday.

"They’ve showed that they wanted me a part of their team. Obviously it didn’t work out that way," he continued. "And that’s just the business end of it. And also everywhere I went, I’ve won. I think part of winning is having good team chemistry, and I’ve taken pride everywhere I’ve went I’ve always tried to help people try to get better."

Donaldson was suspended for one game by Major League Baseball for the incident, a suspension he is appealing.

Last week, Donaldson issued an apology to the Robinson family and reiterated that he felt the exchange with Anderson was a "misunderstanding."

"First and foremost, I have the utmost respect for what Tim Anderson brings to the game of baseball," Donaldson wrote in a statement . "I stated over the weekend that I apologized for offending Tim and that it was a misunderstanding based on multiple exchanges between us over the years. My view of that exchange hasn’t changed and I absolutely meant no disrespect. In the past, it had never been an issue and now that it is, we have a mutual understanding."

"I would also like to apologize to Mrs. Rachel Robinson and the Jackie Robinson family for any distress this incident may have caused," the statement continued. "Jackie was a true American hero and I hold his name in the highest regard."

On Wednesday, Donaldson told reporters that he issued the apology because he felt poorly about putting the Robinson name in a "bad light."

"I think everybody wanted to have a say. But they don’t know my heart," Donaldson said. "I do feel bad that the Robinson family – I never wanted them to feel their name should ever be regarded in a bad light. That was why I issued the apology."

The Associated Press contributed to this report