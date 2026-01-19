Rex Ryan pushes Bill Belichick as 'only guy' to replace fired Bills head coach Sean McDermott

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The surprising firing of Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott has led many to speculate who will take the job in Western New York.

One former Bills leader on the sidelines knows who he thinks should get the job. In fact, it’s the only hire in his eyes that makes sense.

Rex Ryan, who spent two years as head coach of the Bills, believes that this is the perfect job for Bill Belichick to return to the NFL.

"Get the guy that has proven he can go to the Super Bowl," Ryan said on ESPN’s "Get Up."

"That’s the only guy, in my opinion, you replace Sean McDermott with."

Ryan knows all about Belichick given his time in the AFC East coaching the Bills and New York Jets before that.

BILLS FIRE HEAD COACH SEAN MCDERMOTT

He even added that Brian Daboll, who has been rumored as a frontrunner for the head coach position, should return to work in his old Buffalo role as offensive coordinator under Belichick.

Belichick, though, has been adamant that he will remain in college football despite a roller-coaster first season at Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels went 4-8, including 2-6 in the ACC, this past season.

Belichick was previously linked to the New York Giants’ job after Daboll was fired mid-season, but he released a statement about his commitment to UNC.

"I have great respect and genuinely care for the New York Giants organization and both the Mara and Tisch families," he wrote in November. "The New York Giants played an important role in my life and in my coaching journey.

"It was a privilege for me to work for the Mara family and be a member of Coach Parcells staff for over a decade. However, despite circulating rumors, I have not and will not pursue any NFL head coaching vacancies.

"Since arriving in Chapel Hill, my commitment to the UNC Football program has not [wavered]. We have tremendous support from the university, our alumni, and the entire Carolina community. My focus remains solely on continuing to improve this team, develop our players, and build a program that makes Tar Heel fans proud."

Would Belichick consider the jump back to the NFL if it meant working with 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen in Buffalo? It’s an attractive job with a rabid fan base itching for that first Super Bowl in franchise history.

The Bills will immediately begin their head coach search, as GM Brandon Beane will remain in place and lead the way to finding the next guy.

McDermott has been in position to reach the Super Bowl in recent seasons, but the Bills haven’t been able to get past the likes of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, losing to them twice in the AFC Championship Game in 2020 and 2024.

Buffalo has made the playoffs in the last seven seasons, all of which under McDermott. He leaves the Bills with a career coaching record of 98-50 from 2017-25.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.