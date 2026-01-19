Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Rams

Rams players reveal secret ingredient in playoff win over Bears

Rams topped the Bears in frigid temps to advance to the NFC title game

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The Los Angeles Rams had a secret ingredient in their recipe for a victory – cayenne pepper.

With the Rams taking on the Chicago Bears in a snowy and frigid environment at Soldier Field, players turned to the spice as an additional measure to stay warm.

Rams defenders leave the field

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Tyler Davis (90) and defensive tackle Poona Ford (95) leave the field after the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium on Jan. 10, 2026. (Bob Donnan/Imagn Images)

"The Rams traveled with over 2,000 pounds of cold weather gear, including wetsuits, thermal layers and capes. They have plenty of hot chocolate and chicken broth down here on the sideline," NBC’s Melissa Stark said during the "Sunday Night Football" broadcast.

"Get this, some of the Rams have put cayenne pepper in their socks … I’m told it brings heat and keeps the blood flowing."

Rams defensive lineman Poona Ford showed off his orange-stained socks in the locker room. He said veteran NFL defensive tackle Al Woods turned him on to the idea.

Kam Curl celebrates an interception

Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) reacts with safety Kamren Kinchens (26) after intercepting a pass by Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, not visible, during overtime of an NFL football divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

"When it gets cold, like we played up in Green Bay one year. And just cold games like this one. … It helps," Ford told ESPN.

The Rams’ defense kept the Bears’ offense at bay for most of the game. Los Angeles forced Chicago to turn the ball over three times in the 20-17 overtime win.

Caleb Williams’ heroics on Chicago’s final drive in regulation forced overtime, but his incredible touchdown pass was a 50-50 ball that could have been caught by a guarding defender.

Rams players make a huge hit

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) is stopped by Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake, center, while trying to dive into the end zone during the second half of an NFL football divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, in Chicago.  (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Still, Williams threw his third pick in overtime. The Rams drove the field and set up Harrison Mevis for the game-winning field goal.

