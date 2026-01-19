Rams players reveal secret ingredient in playoff win over Bears

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Rams had a secret ingredient in their recipe for a victory – cayenne pepper.

With the Rams taking on the Chicago Bears in a snowy and frigid environment at Soldier Field, players turned to the spice as an additional measure to stay warm.

"The Rams traveled with over 2,000 pounds of cold weather gear, including wetsuits, thermal layers and capes. They have plenty of hot chocolate and chicken broth down here on the sideline," NBC’s Melissa Stark said during the "Sunday Night Football" broadcast.

"Get this, some of the Rams have put cayenne pepper in their socks … I’m told it brings heat and keeps the blood flowing."

Rams defensive lineman Poona Ford showed off his orange-stained socks in the locker room. He said veteran NFL defensive tackle Al Woods turned him on to the idea.

"When it gets cold, like we played up in Green Bay one year. And just cold games like this one. … It helps," Ford told ESPN.

The Rams’ defense kept the Bears’ offense at bay for most of the game. Los Angeles forced Chicago to turn the ball over three times in the 20-17 overtime win.

Caleb Williams’ heroics on Chicago’s final drive in regulation forced overtime, but his incredible touchdown pass was a 50-50 ball that could have been caught by a guarding defender.

Still, Williams threw his third pick in overtime. The Rams drove the field and set up Harrison Mevis for the game-winning field goal.